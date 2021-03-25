The music industry isn’t an easy space to get into, but Adriel Carrion is hoping that season 19 of American Idol will help him get his foot in the door. So far, the talented young singer is off to a great start. His audition for the show left the judges wowed and earned him a Golden Ticket during Hollywood week. He kept the momentum going with his performance during duet week and the judges continue to be impressed with his talent and showmanship. Despite still being pretty early on in the competition, there are a lot of people who think that Ariel has a good chance to win it all. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Adriel Carrion.
1. He Is Always Wanted To Be A Singer
Adriel has loved music for as long as he can remember. From an early age, he knew that he wanted to be a singer, but some of the people in his left felt like his goal was a little too lofty. Ariel never let his doubts get into his head, though. He has always gone after what he wants and American Idol is helping him get one step closer.
2. He Was Homecoming King In High School
Adriel attended Lambert High School in Georgia where he had a great experience. Apparently, he was pretty popular and he was even voted homecoming king during his senior year. Since American Idol is essentially a popularity contest, this past experience might prove to be useful.
3. He Has A YouTube Channel
If seeing Adriel perform on American Idol isn’t enough for you, you should know that the show isn’t the only place you can see him in action. He has a YouTube channel where he uploads videos of himself performing and singing covers. His channel has more than 13,500 views.
4. He Is A College Student
One of the things that’s so impressive about Adriel’s talent is the fact that he is only 18-years-old. In some ways, he’s like other people his age and in others, he’s on a completely different playing field. Adriel is currently a freshman at Kennesaw State University in Georgia although it’s unclear what he is majoring in.
5. His Family Was Directly Impacted By COVID-19
The COVID-19 virus has negatively affected countless people all over the world, and Adriel and his family are among that group. His mother tested positive for the virus and had serious complications. She spent a month in the hospital on a ventilator. Fortunately, she has since recovered.
6. There Was A Pre-Planned Story For His Audition
Did you know that the ‘angle’ contestants take during their audition is actually preplanned before filming? During an interview with Forsyth News, Adriel revealed that he was supposed to have a ‘funny story’ during his audition. He said, “I was supposed to go in and be like a funny character but then actually sing good. I was supposed to do some impressions of Shakira and Cher.” Adriel’s audition never ended up airing, though.
7. He Is A TikToker
When you’re trying to make a name for yourself, social media can be one of the best tools to help. Like many other members of Gen Z, Adriel has taken a strong liking to TikTok and his activity on the platform has paid off. At the moment, he has 71,600 followers on TikTok.
8. He Has Released His Own Music
At this point, we know that Adriel is very talented when it comes to singing covers, but that isn’t the only time his voice shines. Adriel has also been working on music of his own and in 2020 he released his debut single “Walking Lie”. The song is currently available on all major streaming platforms.
9. Luke Bryan Didn’t Vote For Him To Go To Hollywood
Since Adriel’s American Idol audition never aired on TV, viewers didn’t get a chance to see how it went. During the audition, he performed “Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga. While Lionel and Katy were happy to push him through to the next round, Luke Bryan actually gave him a no. Despite the rejection, Adriel insists that he has no hard feelings towards Luke.
10. American Idol Isn’t His First Competition Show
Adriel is no stranger to the process of being on a singing competition show. He previously auditioned for The Voice although it doesn’t appear that he made it very far. We weren’t able to uncover footage or any other content from his time on The Voice. He’s hoping that things go much better for him this time around.