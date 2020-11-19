Since debuting in 2013, Below Deck has seen a lot of cast members come and go. Adrienne Gang is among them. Only OG Below Deck fans will remember the chief stewardess who ruled the sea before Kate Chastain. Although Adrienne was technically only on the show for one season, the former chief stewardess has never been forgotten. Her bold personality and yachting expertise made her an interesting person to watch. In the years since her departure from Below Deck, she’s one of the people who fans have always wondered about. Even though her reality TV days are over, Adrienne is still going her thing. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Adrienne Gang.
1. She Studied Philosophy
Adrienne has spent much of her adult life working on boats, but her formal education doesn’t have anything to do with the yacht industry. According to her LinkedIn profile, she attended Flagler College in Florida where she studied philosophy. It’s unclear whether or not she completed her program.
2. She’s Married
Adrienne married Dr. Andrew Danks in the summer of 2018. The couple was surrounded by their closest friends and family including some of familiar faces from the Below Deck family. Andrew is a chiropractor who runs his own practice in Tampa, Florida.
3. She’s A Chef
Lots of people may feel like Adrienne got the short end of the stick in terms of her reality TV career, and while that may be true, she has done well for herself since leaving the show. She has spent the last several years working as a chef and during that time she’s gotten to cook for some pretty impressive clients.
4. She Was Hurt By Not Being Brought Back For Season 2
When Below Deck first aired, no one could have known how popular it would eventually become. Unfortunately for Adrienne, she didn’t get to be a part of many of the show’s cool moments. At first, she admits, it was tough not being asked back. She said, “I’ll be honest, at first I was a little hurt,” she said. “But now, if this is what Bravo wants? I’m okay with it.”
5. She Still Watches Below Deck
Even though she’s no longer affiliated with the show, she hasn’t let that stop her from being a fan. It appears that she still watches Below Deck and is also a fan of the spinoff series, Below Deck Mediterranean. She’s still proud that she had a chance to be a part of something so special, and she enjoys seeing how things have panned out.
6. She’s A Buckeyes Fan
Adrienne lives in Florida and has for many years, but she’s still a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes. She sports the team’s gear whenever she gets the chance and she also enjoys attending games with her husband. Sadly, it’ll be a while before anybody can attend live games due to the coronavirus.
7. She’s Been Arrested
In 2012, Adrienne was arrested in Tampa for assaulting a cab driver. However, the details of this story aren’t what you’re probably thinking. During an interview she said, “No, I got drugged. I was arrested for battery of a cab driver, but I don’t remember any of it…I was drugged and then thrown into a cab because I wasn’t able to hold myself up any more, and then somehow I flipped out on the cab driver. We did find out who did it, because he had prepaid with a credit card.”
8. She Thinks Kate Chastain Is A Bully
Since joining the show for season two, Kate Chastain has become one of the most well-known cast members on Below Deck. She has also become one of the most controversial. Many people don’t agree with Kate’s leadership style, and Adrienne Gang is among them. Earlier this year, Adrienne tweeted that Kate is a “bully”. Several fans have since accused Adrienne of being jealous, but she insists she’s just calling it how she sees it.
9. She Still Works On Boats
Leaving Below Deck didn’t mean that Adrienne was leaving the yacht industry for good. She’s still very much active in yachting and says, “I work on several different boats. I used to work permanent, but now I just freelance, and I’m able to do a lot more and take care of these other projects.”
10. She Likes To Stay Active
Staying active has always been one of Adrienne’s stop priorities. She loves to get a good work out in and tries to exercise whenever she can. Not only is exercise great for burning calories, but it’s also a great way for Adrienne to release the stress and tension of a long day at work.