Agents of SHIELD Actress Briana Venskus Cosplays as Her Co-Stars in Video

The stars do sometimes take requests from fans and right now it’s likely that it has become a much easier thing to do since so many of them are on lock down along with everyone else. Briana Venskus from Agents of SHIELD took the time to entertain a fan, and likely many others, on Tik Tok while dressing herself up as her costars using only what she could find in her closet. She did a fairly good job finding enough articles of clothing really and given that she couldn’t use anything else it likely made the fans day given that she appeared to be having fun with it. Were the stars able to move about and continue to work during this time it’s hard to say if she would have had the time to do this, but there’s always a chance since even celebrities have down time now and again to help retain their sanity. As of right now though people and their sanity are staying together by doing whatever they can find to do and getting inventive in the process. A lot of celebrities have been delivering PSA’s to people, some have been trying to run their talk shows from their homes, and others have just been doing whatever, whenever, in order to keep themselves active. It’s way too easy to go stir-crazy at a time like this since leaving the house is only supposed to be done on an as-needed basis, basically for groceries or emergencies only. But as Devon Forward of Screenrant writes, Briana is one of those that is using her time to not only entertain a fan, but to promote the upcoming season of AOS.
View this post on Instagram
I asked @houseofvenskus via @cameo how many #agentsofshield characters she could closet cosplay, and she did not disappoint! 👏👏 Thanks for this Briana! We love Piper and can’t wait to see you in season 7! #brianavenskus #agentpiper #marvel #marvelcosplay #cameo #stayhome #closetcosplay #celebrity #quarantinecosplay @chloebennet @iamgabrielluna @realhenrysimmons @lil_henstridge @jjward12
May 27th is when the next and final season of AOS is going to be airing and there’s no reason at this time to think that it won’t be allowed to show, which should excite fans who have been waiting to see how it ends. What might come after the show is kind of hard to say since Marvel was still in the process of ramping up when the coronavirus hit and started shutting everything down. After all, Black Widow was already supposed to be out and production on several other projects was supposed to be going full-tilt at this time, all of which has been changed since theaters can’t open and studios can’t continue onward as normal until the okay is given to start congregating again. Bruce Haring of Deadline has more to say on this matter. Even when that okay is given people can expect that things will be slow-going for a while since businesses are likely going to be extra careful in order to make sure that the virus isn’t given a chance to come back in such a big way again. For Marvel and many other studios the virus has been disastrous as several projects have been left to languish as people wait for word that things are calming down and that they can get back to their daily routine. For actors such as Briana though, whose shows have already been filmed and are ready to deliver to the public, it has to be something of a relief since they can sit back and try to figure out what to do with themselves until they’re allowed to head back to the studio for the next project.
Agents of SHIELD was definitely an interesting show when it first came out and has kind of gone up and down as it’s continued throughout the last several seasons. With the introduction of a few characters and a few key developments the show has managed to keep a lot of people intrigued and highly interested even with a few pitfalls here and there that might have derailed the story now and again. In a way the Marvel universe is very easy to liken to Star Wars since there are a wide assortment of stories that take place from one end of this fictional world to another, but unlike Star Wars there is a finite amount of room and the stories do have to coincide with various events since they’ve been woven together in a much tighter and more concentrated manner. So far the minds at Marvel have kept things together in a way that fans have either enjoyed or have attempted to sort out on their own and decipher as they attempt to figure out how everything can come together. One could say that they’re rapidly running out of room, but with the theory of the multiverse there’s always a chance that they’ll be pulling out the idea that various things are happening in different realities and despite the fact that it’s kind of cheap move to keep the continuity of the whole thing it is inventive in its own way. After all, there are just way too many stories in Marvel to be too restrictive.