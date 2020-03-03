10 Things You Didn’t Know About Aimee Lou Wood

The second season of Netflix’s popular show, Sex Education, was released in January. It’s fans had been anxiously waiting for it and could not hide their excitement. Sex Education portrays the life of teenagers and how they struggle to cope with their sexual desires. One of the major factors that has led to the show’s massive popularity, is the inclusion of likable characters such as Aimee Gibbs – played by Aimee Lou Wood. She is one of the show’s main actresses who is considered a fans’ favorite. This is because, many people can relate to her incredible journey to sexual self-discovery. Apart from being an actress, here are ten things you probably didn’t know about her.
1. Her Battle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder
According to Elle Magazine, Aimee battled with Body dysmorphic disorder before her casting in Sex Education. Body dysmorphic disorder is a mental condition that makes you obsess over your perceived flaws, usually in appearance. Although the fault maybe imagined, people affected with this disorder tend to compare their appearance with others. Aimee attributes her disorder to personal difficulties in school. She started experiencing this condition after her classmates began comparing her to Georgia Jagger – a famous British model. This comparison made her obsess over her appearance. She says that she could stop looking at herself in the mirror. This obsession resulted in her making harsh judgments towards herself. She eventually started seeing a therapist who helped her manage this disorder. According to Aimee, her therapist played a significant role in helping her combat this disorder. Her therapy sessions also made it possible for her to appear semi-nude in the opening scene of this show. To further ease the situation, she makes a point of talking to her family whenever her condition pops up.
2. She Was Bullied in School
Aimee suffered from emotional distress while in school. Her classmates bullied her on several occasions. She recalls that one of her bullies kept calling her ‘Bugs Bunny’. Although she has never suffered from physical abuse, the bullying attributed to her negative self-esteem. On one occasion, Aimee recalls that she tried baking cakes to befriend her tormentor, though it didn’t work. She, however, thanks her bully for giving her thick skin. She says that her years of being bullied in school made her tough enough to succeed as an actress. Moreover, she thanked her bully when she made it to being part of Sex Education. Although it was many years later, her bully apologized for making her school life miserable.
3. She is in a Relationship
Currently, Aimee is dating Connor Swindles, a fellow cast in Sex Education. He plays the role of Adam Groff. According to the Evening Standard, Aimee met Connor while on set and they have been dating since 2018. Although Connor and Aimee play as a couple in the first season, they started dating after season one of Sex Education was complete. Aimee says that Connor has been a supportive boyfriend. Also, Connor has been instrumental in helping her manage her disorder. Even though they have an awkward chemistry on screen, Aimee says that their relationship couldn’t be any better.
4. She Attended Art School
Aimee Lou Woods has attended several art schools. She first joined Oxford School of Drama, where she studied acting. Aimee then went to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, where she graduated in 2017 with a BA Degree in Acting. During her stay at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, she was involved in several productions including Scuttlers, Vinegar Tom, and Summerfolk. Aimee’s exemplary performance in these plays contributed significantly to her landing a significant role in Sex Education.
5. Her Future in Directing Films
Aimee Lou Woods is working towards being a film director. She idolizes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, a renowned film director famous for directing films like Crashing and Fleabag. Aimee wants to follow in the footsteps of her idol and become one of the best female directors in the industry.
6. Her Problem with Ear-Wax Build-ups
In an interview with Elle Magazine, Aimee Lou Woods talks of how she dislikes her ear building up with wax. She confesses that she suffers from the condition which sometimes results in temporary hearing difficulties. She, however, jokes that her condition might be genetic.
7. Aimee’s Sexual Desires in Her Teenage Years
According to the Independent, Aimee Lou Woods sexual experiences as a teenager is one of the reasons she likes to play the role of Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education. She says that she felt like a nymphomaniac during her teenage years. She could not communicate with her friends about her sex life, and her friends would shy away from talking about this subject as they considered it a taboo.
8. Her Eating Disorder
In an interview with Glamour Magazine, Aimee Lou Woods shares about her experience with fighting eating disorder. She says that she considered herself to be overweight hence hated her body. This situation got to a point where she only took salads and sometimes avoided eating to keep off the imaginary weight. Aimee is currently managing this condition with the help of her psychiatrist.
9. Her Role in Uncle Vanya
Apart from acting in Sex Education, Aimee recently landed a role in a British theatre play Uncle Vanya. This play is a remake and will feature famous actors from Britain, such as Richard Armitage. Anton Chekhov wrote uncle Vanya in 1899.
10. Her Hobbies
Away from acting, Aimee Lou Woods loves to watch films and sing. She also likes flamenco dancing. One of her favorite actors is a fellow castmate, Asa Butterfield.
Final Thoughts
Sex Education has not only shed light to the problems facing teenagers, but also allowed us relate our past experiences to the lives of its characters, especially, Aimee Gibbs’. To many female fans, she is more than just a role as they’ve learnt so much from her. Above are the lesser know facts about this incredible actor.