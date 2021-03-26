10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ainae Nielsen

Every artist knows that all it takes is one major opportunity to get them where they want to be. Ainae Neilsen is hoping that The Voice will be that opportunity for her. Her performance of “Best Part” by Daniel Ceasar was a light and airy rendition of the hit single. Although several of the judges seemed impressed, Kelly Clarkson was the only one to turn around. However, other judges likely would’ve turned had their teams not been full. Regardless, Kelly is going to be a great coach for Ainae and fans of the show are excited to see where the journey takes her. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Ainae Neilsen.
1. She Has Ethiopian Roots
Ainae is a native of the Washington D.C. area, but based on the flag in her Instagram bio it appears that her family is originally from Ethiopia. As the competition continues, we may all get the chance to learn a little bit more about Ainae’s personal life and her background.
2. She Is A Poet
In addition to being a singer, Ainae is also a very talented songwriter and she loves telling stories through her words. Her interest in songwriting actually started with her love for poetry. She is also a poet and her writing is what helped her segue into music. On top of writing, Aine also enjoys freestyling.
3. She Is A Student At Howard University
Most college seniors are focused on finishing up the last bit of school before graduation, but now that Ainae is on The Voice she has something else on her plate. She is just months away from earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Howard University.
4. She Released An EP
For the last several years, Ainae has been working hard to establish herself as an artist. She released her debut project, an EP titled Contort, which is now available on all major streaming platforms. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she currently has any other projects in the works.
5. She Works For Sony
Even though her schedule is pretty packed, it’s clear that Ainae is the kind of person who is all about her business. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works for Sony as an
Influencer Relations, Marketing Representative. She has also worked as a campus ambassador for Spotify. Hopefully, by the end of the competition, Ainae will be working as a professional musician.
6. She Was A Competitive Swimmer
Ainae’s singing skills are what is she becoming best-known for, but there was also a time when sports played a very big role in her life. She swam competitively for several years and was a member of her high school’s varsity swim team. Although there aren’t too many similarities between singing and swimming, the fact that Ainae is used to competition will probably be useful.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
As an up-and-coming artist, it’s extremely important to get your name out there as much as possible. Thanks to the internet, it’s now easier to do that than ever before. In addition to being active on Instagram and Twitter, Ainae also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of herself singing. The channel has more than 27,000 views.
8. She Loves Fashion
As a creative person, Ainae loves using different ways to express herself. While music may be her primary method, she also loves fashion and she has a great sense of style. She enjoys putting outfits together and expressing her personality through her clothing. As the competition continues, we’ll probably see Ainae shut it down in more ways than one.
9. The Voice Is Her First TV Competition
TV talent shows have become an increasingly popular way for artists to get their foot in the door. From what we can tell, The Voice is the first time Ainae has been on a singing competition show. It also doesn’t appear that she’s auditioned for The Voice or any other shows in the past. However, just because she’s a first-timer doesn’t mean that she can’t still win the whole thing.
10. She Is Grateful For All Of Her Supporters
Trying to become a professional singer isn’t an easy thing to do, and it’s nearly impossible to do alone. Luckily for Ainae, she has had a lot of people — including her family and friends — supporting her along the way. She is grateful to everyone who has shown her love and she enjoys using social media as a way to connect with her growing fan base.