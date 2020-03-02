10 Things You Didn’t Know About Aissata Diallo

Aissata Diallo is a 26-year-old who you might have seen on “Love Island.” She was in the show’s first season, having joined in Day 12 but was dumped ten days later. The dark-skinned beauty is now an influencer on social media who makes a living modeling for hair companies, beauty products, and fitness apps. She was born in Guinea, but her family relocated to the United States when she was 12. So far, everything has been going on well in the US, but still, she plans to go back to Guinea and make a difference. Let’s give you a few details to help you learn more about her.
1. She is celibate
There is a time when sex was reserved for marriage, but in this day and age, even teenagers believe it is the true measure of love. Aissata has realized the importance of waiting until marriage to be intimate with anyone again. In August 2019, she tweeted that people have sex for the sake of it, and now that she has decided to be celibate, she knows it is not such a bad thing as most people make it out to be.
2. She became a model by accident
They say an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, but in the case of Aissata, it turned out to be the destiny shaper. Although Aissata was considering pursuing her medical degree, she was still undecided because of her fear of needles and blood. Consequently, she took a break for two years, trying to figure out what the future had in store for her. She had a photographer friend who wanted to do some test shots, and Aissata offered to help him. Months later, she was told her pictures had gone viral on Tumblr. She realized people were using them to catfish thus decided to let people know who she was. Before she knew it, she had grown an audience and was a full-blown model.
3. She is a go-getter
Currently, Aissata has an agent because she went out looking for them and did not rely on a manager since she did not have one. When she saw an open casting that the agency has advertised, Aissata went to them and said she would like to work with them. They told her they would call her in a week, but they did not. The model had given up, but three months later, the agency invited her back to sign a contract, and just like that, the girl landed her first agent.
4. Her family was against her becoming a model
Aissata’s family wanted her to be a doctor, so when they learned that she was interested in modeling; instead, they did not support her. Besides the fact they are Muslim did not help since Muslim women are supposed to be covered up, yet Aissata was flaunting her body in tight clothes. She, however, told her mother she wants to do something that makes her happy since it is her life, not theirs.
5. She mostly does commercial work
Aissata has everything that a runway model should have apart from height; hence she cannot do fashion editorial shoots. Fortunately, commercial work is ever ready to use her, and so far, she has done a shoot with Dark and Lovely. To her was a big deal, according to Hello Beautiful, considering that it has had celebrities like Beyoncé grace its covers.
6. She is planning on opening a health center in Guinea
You might wonder why someone who has already obtained her degree is interested in doing her master’s abut Aissata has a goal. She did her undergraduate at Kennesaw State University, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in biology and minoring in psychology. She then enrolled for a master’s in healthcare administration because she is passionate about healthcare. Her main aim is to use her knowledge in giving back to her community by opening a health center.
7. The medical field is her back up plan
As much as Aissata hopes to be charitable to her Fulani community, they might have to wait for quite a bit longer. In her interview with Pop Culture Spin, the Instagram model disclosed that her plan A is to become a model and transition into acting. However, she is aware that the showbiz industry is not one to be relied on fully; thus, there is always a need for plan B. Consequently, she is doing her masters as a backup plan.
8. She does not work out
For most people to have a body like Aissata’s, then it will take a lot of exercising and following strict diets. However, the model does not stress herself with that. Although there is a time she used to work out four times a week, currently she does not have the time to do so since her graduate course takes up so much of her time. She, therefore, only has to thank her fast metabolism for allowing her to eat whatever she can lay her hands on and not worry about piling up extra pounds.
9. She has integrity
They say integrity is doing the right thing even when no one is watching, and that is what Aissata does even on her social media platforms. Being a beautiful girl with a slim figure, most brands will naturally want to use her to promote their products. Aissata says she cannot go against her conscience and promote something she does not believe in; hence goes ahead to give an example. She told Filthy Lucre that there is a tea brand that keeps asking her to promote it. Since the influencer has a naturally flat stomach, she continuously rejects the offer because promoting it would be telling people to use it, yet she does not know if it works.
10. She was a tour guide while at Kennesaw State University
For two years, Aissata helped parents and children determine if Kennesaw State University was the ideal school by giving them tours around the institution. On each tour, Aissata guided about 40 people around the campus, and it also opened her eyes to the numerous resources she needed to take advantage of as a student too. She advised prospective students was to find themselves and have faith that everything would work out for the best. As for parents, she used to tell them not to put so much pressure on their children