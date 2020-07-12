No matter where you live, you’ve probably noticed that the dating scene can be brutal. Meeting someone to settle down with seems to be getting harder and harder. So AJ Vollmoeller decided to try his luck by signing up for the lifetime reality TV series, Married at First Sight. Signing up to marry someone you’ve literally never met is definitely a risky concept, but AJ was up for the challenge. Luckily, the woman he met, Stephanie Sersen, proved to be a good match. Despite having some challenges early on, AJ and Stephanie are still beating and odds and proving that sometimes, getting married at first sight really can work. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about AJ Vollmoeller.
1. He Wrote A Book
AJ Vollmoeller can officially add author to his resume. He recently released a book called How To NOT Get Hired where he shares career advice on how to interview for positions and take advantage of job opportunities. Down the line, he would like to turn the ‘How To NOT’ idea into a brand that also includes advice on other industries.
2. He Owns A Company
On top of being an author, AJ is also an entrepreneur. He is the president and owner of a company called Future Force Staffing and Recruiting. According to his LinkedIn page, “Future Force is a poaching/headhunting agency that focuses on hard to fill, niche skill set, and urgent backfill positions for small and medium businesses that require their candidates to be a great cultural fit as well.”
3. His Parents Inspired Him To Go On The Show
Going on a show like Married at First Sight, is a huge risk and it’s a very unconventional way to meet the person you plan to spend the rest of your life with. Surprisingly though, AJ says his parents are the people who inspired him to take the leap and join the show. AJ’s parents have been together for decade, and he hopes to have a relationship like theirs.
4. He Went To College In Connecticut
Education is something that has always been important to AJ. His LinkedIn page shows that he attended college at the University of New Haven in New Haven, CT where he earned a bachelor’s degree. However, his page doesn’t mention what years he attended or what he majored in.
5. He’s Originally From New York
AJ currently lives in the Philadelphia area, but he’s gotten the chance to live in several states over the years. He is originally from Flanders, New York where he lived until he went away to college. After college, he moved to the Orlando, Florida area and eventually settled down in Philly.
6. He Wasn’t A Fan Of Online Dating
Online dating has become a popular way for people to meet. However, AJ was never a fan. He says, “I don’t like online dating. There’s not enough substance to it. I want a better story to tell the grandkids than we met through a computer algorithm.” Thanks to Married at First Sight, he’ll definitely have an interesting story to tell.
7. He Had Faith In The Process From The Very Beginning
Some of the people who sign up to be on Married at First Sight are a little skeptical of the process. It’s clear that they go into their marriages with lots of hesitation about whether or not it could actually work. However, AJ didn’t have any doubts. He trusted the process from the very beginning and was determined to give it his all.
8. He Loves To Empower Others
AJ’s job may technically be recruiting, but what he’s really passionate about is empowering others with the tools they need to success. He hopes that through his book, he can truly help people learn the things they need to know to take their careers to the next level.
9. He’s Adventurous
AJ loves to get out and enjoy life and he’s always down for a good adrenaline rush. He loves to travel and try new things, two qualities that are very important to his wife, Stephanie. In fact, when she was telling the ‘experts’ about the kind of man she wanted, someone who was adventurous was at the top of her list.
10. He Likes To Cook
He may not be a professional chef, but AJ still likes to do his thing in the kitchen. He enjoys experimenting and preparing meals. However, he admits that he doesn’t share the food he makes very often because he’s not great with the presentation. Still, the things that he’s made look pretty good.