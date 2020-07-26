Not only does Ajani Scott have all the makings of a successful real estate agent, she also has all the makings of a reality TV star. VH1’s Love & Listings has given her the chance to be both. The talented real estate agent is a cast member on the show that follows a group of Los Angeles based real estate agents who sell high end properties. As the title suggests, the show also gives viewers a glimpse into the agents’ love lives. Thanks to her bold personality and boss mentality, Ajani quickly became a fan favorite. Now that the show is in its second season, viewers are excited to see where her storyline goes. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Ajani Scott.
1. She Sings In Spanish
Ajani doesn’t have any Spanish ancestry, but she still enjoys singing Spanish music. In fact, she started singing Spanish music when she was just 9-years-old. She cites artists like Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Shakira, and Selena as some of her greatest influences. She hasn’t released any music of her own yet, but it’s something she may consider in the future. For now though, she’s focused on building her real estate business.
2. She’s Worked With Some Big Names In The Entertainment Industry
One of the best things about Ajani’s job is that she gets to work with celebrity clientele. She’s worked with several people in the entertainment industry including Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Brandy, and Jordin Sparks. While working with celebrities definitely has it perks, one of the downsides is that they can be very demanding.
3. She Was Discovered On Instagram
Prior to joining Love & Listings, Ajana wasn’t looking for a chance to be on reality TV. Instead, the show came to her. She told Black Talent, “The producers of the show found me through Instagram! Once I got my real estate license, I was so proud of myself that I was hash-tagging all things that had to do with real estate on every picture that I posted. It turned out that the VH1 producers were actually looking for a young black woman in real estate and they contacted me to interview for the show! After a long grueling process, I was officially casted!”
4. She Loves Fashion
As a real estate agent, there’s no surprise that Ajani has an eye for aesthetics. However, her ability to see beauty goes far beyond luxury properties. She also has a great eye for fashion and an impeccable sense of style. She loves using clothing to express herself and prides herself on looking her best.
5. She’s From Michigan
Ajani was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan. While she’s very proud of where she’s from, she knew that she had to move to a bigger city in order to get access to the opportunities she was looking for. She decided to move to Los Angeles in her early 20s to chase her dreams.
6. She’s Never Afraid To Show Her Personality
Real estate is a competitive industry, and this is especially true in a place like Los Angeles. Standing out from your competitors can be challenging. However, Ajani has found a simple solution and it’s just being herself. She isn’t afraid to show clients her personality and have a little fun.
7. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Making the decision to be on a reality TV show is never an easy one. On one hand, it’s cool to be on TV, but on the other, you never quite know how things are going to pan out. However, Ajani ultimately decided that the show would be a great opportunity to inspire others. She hopes that her story can show others that it is possible to make your dreams come true.
8. She Believes In The Importance Of Mentorship
Getting started in the real estate industry isn’t easy. It’s important to have a network of people who can help you navigate the business. For that reason, Ajani believes it’s important for people who are just getting into real estate to find a mentor who they can trust to steer them in the right direction.
9. She’s A Waitress
Ajani is the true definition of a hustler. Although she’s found a good amount of success working in real estate, it goes without saying that it’s not always the most consistent form of income. Ajani works a second job as a waitress to help supplement her income. This usually means extremely long days, but Ajani is hoping it all pays off.
10. She Loves The Freedom Of Working In Real Estate
Working a traditional 9 to 5 job isn’t for everyone. There are some people who simply have no desire to work a strict schedule or sit at a desk all day. Ajani Scott is one of those people. Instead, she was looking for a job where she could have lots of autonomy and still make a lot of money, so real estate proved to be the perfect fit.