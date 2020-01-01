Music has the ability to transcend all kinds of barriers. Indian songstress, Akriti Kakkar, is proof of that. Although her music is most popular in her home country, she has shown that she has the potential to become an international success Akriti initially rose to prominence when her songs “Saturday Saturday” and “Iski Uski” were featured in the Hindi film, 2 States. In the years since, Akriti’s career has been full of achievements. But is there more to her than a beautiful voice? Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Akriti Kakkar.
1. She’s Married
Akriti Kakkar may be dedicated to her career, but she hasn’t let that get in the way of her love life. She has found time to settle down. In 2016, Akriti married writer/director, Chirag Arora in a traditional Indian ceremony surrounded by their closest friends and family. News outlets all over the country covered the couple’s special day. Even three years after tying the knot, the pair seems very happy together and enjoy going on adventures.
2. She’s Been In The Business For Almost 20 Years
Like most singers, Akriti has loved music for as long as she can remember and she credits her parents with noticing her vocal ability. She began singing around five years old and has been working on her craft ever since. She began pursuing singing as a profession all the way back in 20. Soon, she will be coming up on 20 years in the business. Longevity isn’t an easy thing to attain in the music industry but Akriti is well on her way there.
3. She Isn’t The Only Singer In The Family
Akriti may be a very talented musician, but she isn’t the only one in her family. Akriti’s mother is also a trained musician who shared her love of song with her daughter. Her twin sisters, Sukriti and Prakriti, are also musicians. Akriti performed with her sisters in 2017 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Despite the fact that she and her sisters work in the same industry, Akriti has stated that there is no jealousy. During an interview, she said, “When each time we come out with a song, the discussion is healthy. There is always so much to learn from each other. We have different lives, but whenever we come together as siblings to perform or otherwise, there is every other feeling but rivalry or competition.”
4. She Was Trained In Classical Music
Akriti may make pop music, but that’s not all she can do. As a child, her mother trained her in classical and Western music. The lessons she learned about music at a young age have played a big role in her work as an artist. Her ability to understand diverse styles of music have given her an added level of creativity.
5. She’s Proud Of Her Culture
Akriti was born in Delhi and she eventually moved to Mumbai with her parents. Akiti’s Indian culture is a major part of her life and her work as a musician. She is very proud of her roots and draws on her heritage for inspiration in her music. She also practices Hinduism which is one of the most common religions in India.
6. She Likes To Dance
In addition to singing, Akriti also enjoys dancing. In fact, she was supposed to appear on the popular Indian dance show, Jhalak Dikhlaa, but was unable to join the cast because she sustained an injury during rehearsal. Jhalak Dikhlaa is a competitive reality show that is essentially the Indian version of Dancing with the Stars.
7. She Considers Herself A Foodie
There are people who eat food simply to sustain themselves, and there are those who eat because they enjoy the experience of taste and trying new things. Akiriti Kakkar is the latter. She is a self proclaimed foodie who enjoys eating all sorts of dishes. However, despite her love of all sorts of foods, she has a special place in her heart for Indian dishes.
8. She Loves Her Dog
Most people who dogs as pets are usually dog lovers overall. But that isn’t the case for Akriti. She has admitted that she hasn’t always been the biggest fan of dogs, but all of that changed when she welcomed her adorable dog, Popcorn, into her life. In a Facebook post, Akriti proudly showed off her new pup and shared how excited she was to welcome him into her family. Popcorn has become a fixture on her social media pages and I think it’s safe to say Akriti’s fans love him too.
9. She Was Accused Of Plagiarism
Imitation is said to be the highest form of flattery, but if you’ve ever had someone imitate something you’ve done, it probably didn’t feel that way. Although it’s common for musicians to borrow bits and piece of other songs they’ve been inspired by, there’s definitely a thin line between borrowing and what some would consider stealing. In 2015, Akriti was accused of plagiarism when the video for her song “Ring Diamond Di” appeared to be copying two songs by the well-known Korean group, Girls’ Generation.
10. She’s Been A Celebrity Judge
When you’re in the entertainment industry, it’s always considered an honor when you’re asked to share your expertise and opinion as a judge. Akriti got the chance to become a celebrity judge in 2013 when she was asked to appear on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. The show features a competition style where young singers perform and are mentored and critiqued by famous judges.