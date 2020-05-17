10 Things You Didn’t Know about Al-Jaleel Knox

It’s been almost a decade since Al Jaleel-Knox made his TV debut, and he’s officially on the brink of his big break. The talented young actor has made several guest appearances over the years, but 2020 is shaping up to be his biggest year yet. Knox was cast in an upcoming series called Sweet Magnolias which is set to air on Netflix on May 19th. The show will follow a group of friends as they work together to navigate the the intricacies in life. For Knox, the show marks his first main role and it’ll be great to see him get a chance to put his skills on display for a wide audience. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Al-Jeel Knox.
1. He’s From Atlanta
Al-Jaleel was born and raised in Atlanta although he lived in Houston for a little while. So far, he’s had a lot of success auditioning for roles around the city but understands that he may have to move to Los Angeles or New York one he starts getting bigger.
2. He’s A Rapper
Music is Al-Jaleel’s first love. He started rapping at the age of 9 and wanted to be a musician long before he even considered acting. He told Acting in Atlanta, “I got into acting because I wanted to be in music at first. I wanted to make beats and I wanted to rap…So I figured, “hey, how about I get myself into movies and that way I have a fan base, then I can switch my career over to music”.
3. He’s A Vegan
Plant based diets are becoming more and more popular and lots of people are choosing to cut meat and diary out of their diets. However, for Al-Jaleel, eating plant based isn’t just a choice, it’s a lifestyle. In an Instagram Q&A, he said that being a vegan is part of who he is and it will never change.
4. He Attended 7 High Schools
Even though Al-Jaleel has spent most of his life in Atlanta, he moved around a lot within the city. According to his IMDB bio, he attended 7 high schools. Being the new kid is never easy, but it looks like Al-Jaleel handled it with poise.
5. He Acted In High School Plays
Acting may not have been his priority as a teenager, but Al-Jaleel had already been bitten by the acting bug. In high school, he acted in a few plays although he admits that it was something he was just doing for fun.
6. He Studied At Company Acting Studio
Once Al-Jaleel decided that he wanted to get serious about his acting, he knew that formal training would help him sharpen his skills. About nine months into his career, he enrolled in classes at the Company Acting Studio. If there’s one thing Al-Jaleel would do differently if he had chance, he would’ve signed up for acting classes much sooner.
7. He’s Worked With Burt Reynolds
Al-Jaleel may be relatively new to the acting world, but he’s already gotten the chance to work with some very talented and legendary people. Among them is the late Burt Reynolds. The two worked together on the 2017 film, The Last Movie Star . When Reynolds passed away in 2018, Al-Jaleel wrote a beautiful Instagram post in his honor.
8. He Has His Own Way Of Staying Positive
When you work in the entertainment industry, it’s important to stay positive. However, that’s not an easy thing to do when you’re constantly dealing with rejection. Fortunately for Al-Jaleel, he has his own method of maintaining a positive frame of mind. He says that when negative thoughts start to creep through his mind, he repeats positive things over and over again.
9. He Meditates After Auditions
Auditioning for a role can be incredibly nerve-racking. As a result, Al-Jaleel likes to take a few moments after an audition to meditate. He says, “Every time I go to some audition, I rehearse the same belief – I got it. I come home, I meditate…I don’t know if it’s a coincidence, but I feel like I book a lot more whenever I’m persistently meditating.”
10. His Family Is Supportive Of His Dreams
Lots of parents are terrified when their children decide to pursue unconventional careers. After all, parents want their children to be successful and self sufficient, and acting can be unpredictable and inconsistent. However, Al-Jaleel’s family completely supports him and his work.