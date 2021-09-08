Anyone who survived 2020 will probably agree that it’s a year none of us will ever forget. But while the year marked lots of tragedies and difficult situations, it had some major bright spots for up-and-coming actress, Alana Bright. In 2020, she went from being an unknown aspiring actress to landing an opportunity to work with some of the most talented people in the business. Alana has been cast in an upcoming Fox series called Our Kind of People. The show features several other talented cast members including Yaya DaCosta, Morris Chestnut, Lance Gross, and Rhyon Nicole Brown. Even though the series will mark Alana’s first on-screen role, she’s more than ready to rise to the occasion. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alana Bright.
1. She Was In A Documentary
Our Kind of People might be Alana’s first time on TV, but it’s technically not her first time being in front of the camera. She appeared in a documentary called Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020 which was released on HBO Max. The project highlighted talented teenagers from schools across the United States.
2. She’s A Singer And Dancer
At this point in her career, acting is what has gotten Alana the most attention, but there are still other things she wants to share with the world. She is a talented singer and dancer who loves being able to express herself through music. Hopefully, we’ll get to see more of that side of her in the years to come.
3. She’s A Private Person
Alana doesn’t plan on being the type of actress who puts all of her business on front street. So far, Alana has chosen to keep lots of details about her personal life away from the spotlight. Since we’ve all seen the drama that can happen when people overshare, it’s easy to see why she’s chosen to take a more low-key approach.
4. She Knows How To Navigate Adversity
Things are going well for Alana now, but her journey hasn’t always been easy. She’s had to deal with her fair share of disappointment and she knows that rejection comes with the territory. Despite that, Alana has proven to be the kind of person who continues moving forward even when things aren’t easy.
5. She Went To Church With George Floyd
The murder of George Floyd in 2020 shook people all over the world to their core. However, Alana had a personal connection to the incident. In Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020, she shared that she and Floyd attended the same church in Houston and she had very fond memories of him.
6. She’s In A Relationship
Now that Alana’s star is on the rise, there are a lot of people out there who would love to slide into her DMs and shoot their shot. Unfortunately for them, Alana isn’t looking for love. She appears to already be in a relationship although it’s not clear how long she and her boyfriend have been together.
7. Family Is Important To Her
Alana comes from a very close family and she credits them with helping her become the person and performer she is today. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “there is no joy greater than family. Though there were absences in my life, they were never felt. Those holes were filled with a community that transcended bloodlines. I am grateful everyday for the support system that was placed in my life— for every beautiful soul that I have learned from, admired, and been comforted by.”
8. She Loves Hanging Out By The Beach
Alana’s schedule is probably pretty busy these days, but when she needs a moment to step back and enjoy some quiet time the beach is one of her favorite places to do it. Whether she’s going for a swim or simply hanging out near the water, she loves spending time near the ocean. Luckily for her, Southern California has no shortage of beautiful beaches.
9. She Goes To USC
Alana is currently a student at the University of Southern California and she is very serious when it comes to getting her education. Even though she’s excited to be working, she doesn’t plan on letting it distract her from finishing school. According to Theatrely, she said, “Getting my degree is priority number one and staying up to the world of projects so that when more opportunities come along my heart is ready and my art is ready”.
10. She Formed Solid Relationships With Her Our Kind of People Cast Mates
There’s no better feeling than genuinely enjoying the people you work with. That’s something Alana got to experience on the set of Our Kind of People. She told Theatrely, “It’s not every day you get to meet people who are so driven and so passionate. Not only that they’re so kind and so loving they help me through such difficult times in just the short amount of time we’ve known each other.”