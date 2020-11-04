Although there is a common belief that love tends to find you when you aren’t looking for it, Alana Morrison decided to be a bit more proactive with her love life. She joined the cast of Love Island for its first American season, and her quest for true love began. Her story didn’t have the happy ending she was looking for, and she was only on the island for a little over a week. Still, the experience proved to work in Alana’s favor and it has helped her rise through the ranks of social media popularity. Now with a large following on Instagram, Alana has put herself in a better position to accomplish her dreams – and maybe, just maybe, love will find her along the way. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alana Morrison from Love Island USA.
1. She’s A Musician
Alana is a talented singer/songwriter who has been working to pursue her music career for the last several years. In 2018, she released an album called Oh Boy. In an interview about the album she said, “Each song has been impactful to me and has put me in a situation where I had to look at myself and have that reflection. Here, a lot of times you can get caught in going with what everyone else is doing and not realize, yo thats not me.”
2. She Was Prom Queen
Alana has a fun and bold personality that shines through with everything she does. As a result, getting attention has never been an issue for Alana. When she was in high school, she was crowned prom queen even though she had never entered the running for the honor.
3. Producers Reached Out To Her To Be On The Show
There is typically a casting process for Love Island, but Alana didn’t enter it. Instead, the show came to her. She told The Bowdoin Orient, “I didn’t apply. I was doing my semester abroad at Wesleyan, and I just said, let me take my Instagram more seriously because I just never posted. So I got really cute one day and posted a picture. Then I kept doing that, and I end up just getting the DM one day, and it was one of the casting producers.”
4. She Never Considered Leaving School After The Show
When Alana joined the cast of Love Island, she was a rising senior at Bowdoin College in Maine. While some people would have decided to take a break from school in order to capitalize on the popularity of being on the show, Alana decided that wouldn’t be an option for her. She planned on getting her degree ands he wasn’t going to let anything get in the way.
5. She Walked In New York Fashion Week
No matter how you feel about reality TV, there’s no denying the fact that it opens up the doors for other opportunities. Thanks to being on Love Island, Alana got the chance to walk in New York Fashion Week. The opportunity was a dream come true for Alana who already had some previous modeling experience.
6. She’s Worked With Brands
Another thing that has come from her reality TV fame is the chance to work with brands as a partner/ambassador. These days, almost every major brand uses social media influencers to help advertise their products. Alana has worked with companies such as Dark and Lovely, Candi Cain Collection, and Forever Bloom Skincare.
7. She’s Signed To An Agency
Working with an agent is becoming a very popular move for social media influencers. While social media can be very lucerative, most influencers are also hoping to get opportunities outside of these platforms. Agents can help them do just that. Alana is currently signed to a management agency called Social New York.
8. She Started A YouTube Channel
Alana is hoping to cast a wide net in terms of social media popularity. Her largest following is on Instagram, but she has also created a YouTube channel where she can share vlogs and other longer videos. At the moment, her channel has just 539 subscribers and one video. Hopefully she will continue to upload more content in the future.
9. She Doesn’t Like Guys With Beards
For men, having a thick and healthy beard has become a trend in recent years and the ladies seem to love it. However, Alana Morrison isn’t one of those ladies. She actually prefers guys who don’t have much facial hair. This is something to keep in mind if you were planning on sliding in her DMs.
10. She’s All About Being Positive
Things in life don’t always go as planned, but having a positive outlook can definitely help when dealing with difficult situations. Alana likes to avoid negativity and tries to find the silver lining when she can. For example, being on Love Island didn’t turn out the way she wanted it to, but she’s still grateful for the experience.