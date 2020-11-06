Playing video games is something that some people would consider a waste of time. Alanah Pearce, however, has managed to turn it into a legitimate career. Best-known for her work as a gamer and a journalist, Alanah has made a name for herself in the gaming community. She is also very well-known for her affiliation with the production company Rooster Teeth. Many people were shocked in October 2020 when Alanah announced she was parting ways with the company. Despite the departure, Alanah doesn’t plan on going anywhere and she’s ready to continue creating the content that has made her famous. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alanah Pearce.
1. She’s Not Afraid To Tell On Trolls
Throughout her career, Alanah has had to deal with lots of trolls who have had some disgustingly inappropriate things to say to her. After realizing that most of these comments were coming from teenage boys, she decided to tell the one person they were likely to be afraid of: their mother. In November 2014, she shared screenshots from a conversation she had with a woman whose sun had threatened to rape her.
2. She’s Been Playing Video Games Since She Was 4
Gaming has been a part of Alanah’s life for almost as long as she can remember. She actually got her start when she was just 4-years-old. Over the years, she got more involved in gaming and the culture around it and she knew it was something she wanted to do on a serious level.
3. She Is Pansexual
Alanah’s online presence is mostly centered around gaming, but she’s also made some room to discuss her personal life and things that are important to her. In June 2020, she came out at pansexual. In a social media post she said, “I am not straight. I don’t feel an attachment to any label, but if you look up the definition of “pansexual”, I think it’s the one that defines me best.” Being pansexual simply means that Alanah is attracted to people regardless of their biological sex and/or gender identity.
4. She’s Had Acting Roles
Her work as a gaming journalist is what Alanah has become most well-known for, but she’s also done some other things over the years. She has some acting experience and was part of the show Sugar Pine 7 from 2018 to 2019. She was also in the TV series Arizona Circle in 2019.
5. She Likes To Give Back To Others
Helping others is something that has always been one of Alanah’s priorities and she has often used her platform to do just that. She is especially passionate about causes that benefit children. In 2019, she teamed up with Comic Relief USA to support Red Nose Day and help raise money to bring an end to child poverty.
6. She Studied Communications
Even though she has chosen to follow a somewhat nontraditional career path, her educational path has been more on the traditional side. Alanah has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Queensland University of Technology. During an interview with Pocket Gamer she said that while a degree may not be necessary in her line of work, learning about marketing and copyright laws has been very helpful.
7. She’s Been Writing Game Reviews For Most Of Her Life
Most 8-year-olds have absoloutely no idea what they want to do with the rest of their lives. However, when Alanah was that age, she was already laying the foundation for the career she has today. At a young age, she started writing basic game reviews in her diary. She told Review Journal, “My two passions in life are video games are writing. No matter what, this is where I was going to end up.”
8. She Loves To Hang Out By The Water
Just because Alanah is a gamer doesn’t mean that she likes to spend all of her time in the house sitting in front of a screen. She also enjoys being outdoors and getting some fresh and whenever she can. She loves to hang out by the beach and go boating with friends.
9. She Has Worked Hard To Combat Sexism
It’s no secret that gaming is a male dominated industry, and there haven’t been many women who have been able to break in to the business and find success. Alanah has made it a point to work against the negative effects of sexism and believes there have been some positive changes in recent years.
10. She Doesn’t Mind Sharing Her Story
Sometimes when people reach a certain level of success they can be reluctant to share how they got there. That isn’t the case with Alanah at all, though. She actually loves sharing her story and giving her fans information on how she was able to get to where she is now.