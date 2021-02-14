Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alanna Ubach

With nearly 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, Alanna Ubach has managed to defy many of the odds. Not only has her career been long, but it’s also been consistent. Since making her first on screen appearance in the early 90s, Alanna has become a fixture in dozens of movies and shows. Even if you don’t know her by name, there’s a good chance that you’ve seen her in several things over the years. No matter what kind of project she’s working on or the size of her role, Alanna always puts on an incredible performance – and she isn’t finished yet. She’s currently working on a few projects –including Legally Blonde 3 — that are sure to get her fans excited. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alanna Ubach.

1. She Has Puerto Rican Roots

Alanna was born and raised in California, but she has Puerto Rican ancestry on her father’s side. She is very proud of her Latin culture and has used her platform to help promote representation. During an interview with Brite and Bubbly she said, “I have no choice to allow my culture to be the vessel of everything that I do and everything I portray.”

2. She Has An Account On Cameo

Connecting with her fans is something that has always been important to Alanna. Thanks to technology she can now connect with them like never before. She has an account on Cameo where she sells personalized video shoutouts for her fans. Unfortunately she isn’t available for new videos at the moment, but people can sign up to be notified when she’s back in action.

3. She Was Originally Supposed To Audition For Rue’s Mother In Euphoria

Alanna plays Suze in the groundbreaking HBO series Euphoria, however, she originally was set to play a different character in the show. She told Brief Take, “I was actually supposed to audition for the role of Rue’s mother. And then I found out that they were really very, very excited about Zendaya. And I thought: “Well it’s not going to be believable to play her mom, but are there any other roles in this…oooohhh, how about, this is interesting, I like the lush”.

4. She Has Over 150 Acting Credits

Nothing is guaranteed in the entertainment industry and knowing this makes Alanna’s resume even more impressive. Not only has she been in the industry for more than 30 years, but she’s managed to find consistent work. She currently has 154 acting credits and the list just keeps growing.

5. Her Husband Is A Grammy Award Winner

Alanna isn’t the only person in her household who has some serious artistic talents. Her husband, Thom Russo is a producer, engineer, songwriter, and composer. He has worked in the music industry for many years and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the business including Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. Thom has won 16 Grammy Awards.

6. She Has Behind The Scenes Experience

Alanna is no stranger to being in the spotlight, but sometimes she likes to do her thing behind the scenes as well. Most notably she wrote, directed, and producer a short film in 2003 called A mi amor mi dulce. There’s no information on whether she plans to continue telling stories from behind the camera.

7. She’s Been In Video Games

Alanna is truly the type of actress who can do a little bit of everything. Not only has her live action career been very impressive, but she has also had a successful career as a voice actress. She has voiced characters in several video games including Grand Theft Auto V.

8. She’s A Succession Fan

Some actors don’t like to watch TV shows or movies in their free time, but that isn’t Alanna. She always enjoys watching a good story and the HBO series Succession is one of her favorites. While talking to Brief Take she expressed how much she loves the story and the acting.

9. She Has Theater Experience

If you thought we were done mentioning all of the things Alanna has done, you thought wrong. On top of TV, film, and voice acting, Alanna also has experience in the theater world. In 2008, she starred in a one woman show called Patriotic Bitch. Her performance earned her praise from both critics and viewers.

10. She’s Not Afraid To Share Her Opinions

Lots of people who live their lives in the spotlight tend to shy away from sharing their opinions out of fear they will rub people the wrong way. Alanna doesn’t live with that fear, however. She isn’t shy about expressing her political opinions and her thoughts on the causes she believes in.

