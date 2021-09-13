We all know that life can change at moment’s notice, but Alaqua Cox probably never imagined that her life would change so drastically in what felt like the blink of an eye. Just a year ago, most people had never heard of Alaqua, now she is being welcomed into the Marvel Comic Universe with open arms thanks to their role in the upcoming TV projects Hawkeye and Echo. In both projects, she will be playing Maya Lopez/Hawkeye, a deaf woman who has the ability to copy other people’s movements. It’s not often that we see someone get such a break with their very first on-screen role, but Alaqua seems more than ready to rise to the occasion. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alaqua Cox.
1. She’s Native American
Alaqua was born and raised in Wisconsin, and she is a proud member of the Menominee tribe. According to the tribe’s official website, “The Menominee Tribe’s history is unique because our origin or creation begins at the mouth of the Menominee River, a mere 60 miles east of our present Menominee Indian Reservation. This is where our five clans: ancestral Bear, Eagle, Wolf, Moose, and Crane were created. Not many tribes in this region can attest to the fact their origin place exists close or near to their present reservation. This is where our history begins.”
2. She Was Born Deaf
Being Native American isn’t the only thing Alaqua has in common with Hawkeye. She is also deaf. Many people are excited to see Marvel using a dead actress to play a deaf character. In the past, other productions have been criticized for not casting people who authentically represent the characters they’re playing.
3. She’s In A Relationship
So far, Alaqua has chosen to be pretty private when it comes to her personal life, but a photo on her Instagram profile reveals that she has a boyfriend. That said, he isn’t tagged in the photo and he hasn’t shared any information about him. It’s also unclear how long the couple has been together.
4. She Loves To Travel
Alaqua is all about living life to the fullest and traveling is one of her favorite ways to do that. She always looks forward to learning about different cultures. She has already gotten to visit some great places and there’s no doubt that she’ll be able to add even more to the list as her career continues.
5. She Was A Basketball Player
Even though Alaqua is deaf and has a prosthetic leg, she has never let either one of those things stop her from doing the things she wants to do. She loves sports and was a member of her high school’s basketball and volleyball teams at Wisconsin School for the Deaf. Her playing days may be over, but she still enjoys watching sports.
6. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Traveling isn’t the only way Alaqua likes to let her adventurous side show. She also loves being outside and exploring the beauty of her natural surroundings. Whether she’s going for a hike, hanging out at the beach, or going for a walk, she always looks forward to being able to enjoy the outdoors.
7. She Can Do Some Heavy Lifting
Now that Alaqua is part of the MCU, she has had to do some pretty intense training to make sure she’s in tip-top shape. In September of 2021, Alaqua posted a video on her Instagram profile that showed her deadlifting. In the caption, she shared that she can officially lift more than her body weight.
8. She’s A Positive Person
Alaqua has had to deal with more than her fair share of adversity over the years, but she has never let that keep her down. Instead, she has become a very positive person who always looks for the bright side. Having this attitude hasn’t just helped her in life, but it will also be helpful throughout her career.
9. She Likes Meeting New People
Despite being new to the entertainment industry, Alaqua already has some great qualities that will make her rise to stardom easier. In an old profile for CouchSurfing.com, Alaqua shared that she really loves meeting new people and learning about where they come from. Now that she’s on the brink of becoming a major star, she will probably be meeting a lot more people than she can imagine.
10. She Enjoys Taking Pictures
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words, and that’s a statement that Alaqua would likely agree with. In her CouchSurfing profile, Alaqua also shared that she really enjoys taking pictures. Unfortunately, however, she hasn’t shared any of the photos she’s taken on Instagram.