Breaking into the entertainment industry isn’t easy, but Albano Jerónimo has managed to make it happen. Over the last 20 years, he has built a solid acting career that includes appearances on the big and small screen. No matter what kind of project you’ve seen him in, it’s probably safe to say that his work has left a lasting impression. His dedication to his craft has earned him the respect of people all over the world and Albano has a lot more that he wants to share with the world. Albano currently has a role in the new Netflix series, The One and it’s been getting him a lot of attention. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Albano Jerónimo.
1. He Keeps The Shoes From The Characters He Plays
Albano is the kind of actor who likes to immerse himself in the characters he plays. When filming ends, he likes to keep the character’s shoes as a memento. When asked why, he told Portuguese Soul, “Feet don’t lie. No matter how much you immerse your self and work on a script or character, the shoes are marked. They are like fingerprints. That is why I keep them. I kept the boots from my professional debuts, in Casa Conveniente, David Mamet, A Floresta. I have also kept them from some films.”
2. He Has A Background In Theater
The screen has made Albano a star, but the stage will always have a special place in his heart. Albano got his start in theater and the training he received has been instrumental in his success in film and TV. While the screen is where most of his focus has been as of late, he will probably return to the stage at some point.
3. He Has More Than 75 Acting Credits
No matter how talented an actor is, nothing is ever guaranteed in the entertainment industry. For that reason, any time an actor lands a role it’s always something to be proud of. Albano currently has 77 on-screen credits and the list grows a little more each year.
4. He Enjoys Spending Time At The Beach
Albano is thankful that he gets to make a living doing something he loves, but even he needs a break from time to time. When he isn’t busy with work, you can usually catch him at the beach enjoying a beautiful day. He likes surfing, swimming, and simply going for walks in the sand.
5. He’s An Award Winner
There’s nothing better than being recognized for something you’ve put your heart and soul into. For an actor, this recognition typically comes in the form of an award. Albano’s work has earned him quite a few awards over the years. Most recently, he won a Dublin Film Critics Award in 2020 for Best Actor.
6. He Has A Large Social Media Following
Social media has become a great way for celebrities to engage with their fans and keep them in the loop about what’s going on. Albano has built a large following on Instagram that includes 124,000 people. He is very active on the platform and he often posts content that relates to his personal and professional lives.
7. He Likes To Read
Albano is a naturally curious person and he’s always enjoys learning new things. In turn, he is a big proponent of the importance of education. In March 2021, he posted a photo of a book he was reading with the caption, “Education must provide the opportunities for self-fulfillment, it can at best provide a rich and challenging environment for the individual to explore, in his own way.”
8. He’s A Girl Dad
Albano’s work may seem like the most important thing in his life, but in reality it’s his daughter who’s at the top of his priority list. He is the proud father to a little girl named Francisca who was born in 2012. Her mother is Albano’s former girlfriend, actress Cláudia Chéu. Albano is currently married to Ana Francisca Van Zeller.
9. He Likes To Take Things One Day At A Time
Some people can’t rest until they feel like every detail of their future is planned out, but Albano has never been one of those people. While he is focused on making sure he sets himself up for success in the future, he prefers to take things as they come to him.
10. He Loves Spending Time With Family And Friends
A good support system is important for everyone, and Albano is very thankful for his. When Roof Magazine asked how big of a role Albano’s family and friends play in his life he said, “Unlimited. That is, it is inherent to my existence. It`s what encourages me, it is what makes me get up every day to have a work schedule which is morning, afternoon and night. And makes it possible to do what I do, develop my art: whether on stage, in front of a camera, or directing.”