Alec Merlino became a public figure in 2018 when he became a cast member on Survivor. Alec proved to be a fierce competitor and he quickly became a fan favorite. Although he didn’t end up winning the season, he is one of the competitors that lots of viewers still think about. On top of that, Alec ended up making a love connection on the show with Kara Kay. They weren’t a couple during the show but started dated shortly after. Unfortunately, they have since gone their separate ways. Although he hasn’t been on any reality TV shows since Survivor, we definitely haven’t seen the last of Alec. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Alec Merlino.
1. He Is Getting Into Acting
Alec may be done with reality TV (at least for now), but he’ll be back on your TV screens soon. According to his IMDB page, he will be in an upcoming TV series called The White Lotus which will be appearing on HBO Max in July 2021. The role will be his first acting opportunity and first TV appearance since Survivor. It’ll be interesting to see if he goes out for more acting roles in the future.
2. He Was A Recruiter
Alec has been able to find so much success in the entertainment industry that he’s no longer working a traditional job. However, before he decided to completely leave the traditional path, he was working as a recruiter for a company named CyberCoders. He left his job in the summer of 2020.
3. He Has An Account On Cameo
If you or someone you know is a big fan of Alec’s you might want to consider checking him out on Cameo. Cameo is a platform that allows celebrities and influencers to record and sell personalized videos. Alec is active on the site and sells videos for $50.
4. He Studied Business
Alec attended Boise State University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. His LinkedIn profile shows that he started a business in 2018 called Head and Heart Clothing, however, he decided to close the business in August 2020.
5. He Is Passionate About Health And Fitness
Staying active is one of the most important things in Alec’s life. He loves to keep himself in good shape and running is one of his favorite ways to do that. He has competed in several races throughout the years and he enjoys sharing his love for fitness with others.
6. Family Is Important To Him
Alec comes from a very close family and he is thankful to have had their support over the years. In his bio on the CBS website, he cites his parents as his biggest influence. He said, “they have shown me what love is and what it means to stay positive together through the tough times. My dad has been laid off a time or two, but he’s always thinking of creative ways to make money and fighting to make things work.”
7. He Is A Musician
The White Lotus might be Alec’s first acting job, but it’s not the first time he’s gotten in touch with his creative side. Music is one of the ways Alec loves to express himself. He likes to sing, write music, and play the guitar. Although he loves music, it doesn’t appear that he has ever attempted to make a career out of it.
8. He Loves Traveling
As you can probably guess by the fact that Alec was on survivor, he is a very adventurous person. He loves to get out and live his life to the fullest. Traveling has become one of his favorite ways to do that and he has been fortunate to do lots of it. In addition to visiting places across the United States, Alec has also gone to other countries like Italy, Austria, and England.
9. He Is A YouTuber
Since being on Survivor, Alec’s online presence has grown significantly, and he has worked hard to continue to build it. In addition to being active on Instagram, he also started a YouTube channel where he posts a variety of videos including vlogs and challenges. His channel currently has more than 247,000 views.
10. He Is A Brand Ambassador
Having a large social media following has given Alec the chance to work with brands to help advertise their products and services. Since health and fitness are two of his biggest passions, the brands he’s aligned himself with are in those spaces as well. He is currently partnered with rabbit, TruWile, and Hume Supernatural. As his following continues to grow, he will likely get opportunities to work with even more companies.