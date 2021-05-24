Alejandro Nones has been acting professionally for well over a decade, but his career has really taken off over the last couple of years. Since being cast in the Netflix series Who Killed Sara? Alejandro has become known to viewers all over the world. His ability to authentically portray characters has earned him the respect of people across the industry. As Who Killed Sara? continues to attract a wide audience, there’s no doubt that it will open up even more opportunities for Alejandro. Even though he has quite a few years behind him, in some ways, Alejandro is just getting started. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Alejandro Nones.
1. He’s Venezuelan
Alejandro was born and raised in Venezuela and is very proud of his roots. It was in Venezuela where Alejandro first fell in love with the arts and learned that he wanted to spend his life performing. He relocated to Cuba when he was 17-years-old, however, it appears that he is currently back in Venezuela.
2. He Studied Music
The world knows Alejandro as an actor, but it could just have easily gotten to know him as a musician. During an interview with 1883 Magazine, Alejandro said, ” I started to play music because it felt like the easiest way to get that connection to art and express myself easily. At 17, I moved to Cuba to study music at the University of Arts in Havana and I was there for 3 years.”
3. He’s A Model
Alejandro’s striking good looks have helped Alejandro get a lot of opportunities in life, and one of them was the chance to become a model. He has appeared on the cover of several magazines including Estilo DF. When it comes to acting though, it’s important to know that Alejandro is much more than just a handsome face.
4. He’s A Proud Uncle
For the most part, Alejandro has kept his personal life on the low. As far as we know, Alejandro is single and doesn’t have any children. He is, however, a very proud uncle. He has a very close relationship with his sister and her daughter and he loves spending as much time with him as he can.
5. Working With Netflix Is A Dream Come True
Hollywood isn’t the only place that actors are shooting for these days. Netflix has also proven to be a great platform, and Alejandro would agree. During an interview with Digismak, Alejandro said, ” I feel that Netflix is a monster that knows how to do things very well. It is a company that I have felt has the gift of people, that the closeness with which it makes you feel with managers, with people, attentive, affectionate, endearing, and that at the same time is clear that the growth of an industry, goes hand in hand with what they are doing and what they decided to be the spearhead, the growth of that industry … I believe that being part of Netflix can be a part of water in the career of any actor.”
6. He Likes To Work Out
As a model and an actor, it goes without saying that Alejandro’s looks are important to him. Alejandro loves to stay camera-ready which means that he spends a lot of time working on his physique. Exercise is a regular part of his routine and it’s become a way for him to release stress and tension.
7. He Has A Huge Social Media Following
Alejandro currently has 838,000 followers on Instagram. As Who Killed Sara? continues to become more popular, he will probably start to get a lot more followers on social media. Despite his large following, it doesn’t appear that Alejandro has become a brand ambassador.
8. He Never Expected Who Killed Sara? To Be So Successful
When Alejandro started working on Who Killed Sara? he knew that the project was going to be something special. However, he had no idea that it would become as it successful as it is now. According to Meaww, Alejandro said, “Of course, I was expecting it to be a success but not of this magnitude. This is such a crazy thing, but I am really happy that it happened.”
9. He Loves To Travel
Alejandro has always had an adventurous spirit and traveling has been food for his soul. Since he was a teenager, he has been fortunate to be able to travel to places all over the world. Some of the countries he’s visited include Spain and England. When he travels, going to the beach is one of his favorite things to do.
10. He Likes To Give Back To The Community
Alejandro is grateful to be able to use his platform to help give back to those in need. In the fall of 2020, he showed his support for a young lady named Bianca who was suffering from some health issues. He also encouraged his Instagram followers to support her cause.