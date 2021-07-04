Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleks Paunovic

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleks Paunovic

1 min ago

Aleks Paunovic’s journey to becoming a professional actor was a lot different from many of his contemporaries. He didn’t grow up loving acting or thinking of it as a possibility for his career, but the universe clearly had other plans for him. Since beginning his career in the early 1990s, Aleks has grown tremendously and he has become widely known and respected all over the world. He has built a solid resume that includes lots of successful projects and he’s worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. His fans will be happy to know that he has a handful of films in the works that will continue to help him build his legacy. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Aleks Paunovic.

1. He Was A Champion Boxer

Before Aleks got into acting, he was doing something completely different. He comes from a family of boxers and he decided to follow the same path. He was a competitive boxer until injuring himself in the 1999 Pan American Games. Although the injury ended his career, Aleks still enjoys boxing for fun and it’s helped him stay in great shape over the years.

2. He’s A First Generation Canadian

Aleks was born and raised in Canada, but his mother and father immigrated to the country from Croatia and Serbia respectively. He is thankful to have grown up in Canada and he is incredibly proud of his hometown, Winnipeg. Aleks told Swagger Magazine, “Winnipeg made me. The creativity and friendship I were blessed with growing up shaped me.”

3. He’s A Musician

Aleks isn’t just a great boxer and a talented actor, he’s also a skilled musician. He used to play the bass guitar in a rock band called Specula Black. Although the band hasn’t released any music in over 20 years, some of their early recordings are now available on Spotify.

4. He Loves Food

Throughout his career, Aleks has often been complimented on his great physique. While it’s true that he works hard to keep himself looking good, that doesn’t mean he doesn’t let himself enjoy good food. He is a firm believer in ‘everything in moderation’ and he loves working out hard so he can enjoy food he loves.

5. He Was Bullied As A Kid

If you take a look at Aleks, you’ll probably agree that he doesn’t seem like someone you’d want to mess with. However, when he was younger his reality was much different. He was bullied a lot during his childhood years and he has since become very vocal about anti-bullying.

6. He Has Well Over 100 Acting Credits

No matter how talented an actor is, work can be hard to come by. The fact that Aleks has been able to work so consistently throughout his career is a true testament to his dedication and resilience. According to his IMDB page, he currently has 133 acting credits which include the projects he has in the works.

7. He Learned A Lot From Anthony Hopkins

Aleks has gotten the opportunity to work with lots of talented actors over the years, but Anthony Hopkins is the one who taught him the most. While talking to Swagger Magazine, he revealed that he and Hopkins formed a tight bond while working together and Hopkins gave him some great advice.

8. It’s Unclear If He’s Had Formal Acting Training

We know that Aleks got into acting after his boxing career ended, and we also know that he booked the first role he auditioned for. However, what we weren’t able to uncover is whether or not he’s undergone any kind of formal acting training. By the looks of things, he started with nothing more than raw talent.

9. He Has Lots Of Behind-The-Scenes Experience

Aleks has spent the majority of his career in front of the camera, but acting isn’t the only part of the industry he enjoys. He is also a writer, director, and producer and he has worked on several projects over the years. There’s no doubt we’re going to see him continue to add to the list in the years to come.

10. He’s A Very Positive Person

Things in Aleks’ life haven’t always gone the way he wanted, but that’s never stopped him from being optimistic. In an interview with Robert Irvine, Aleks said, “Everyone’s going to be faced with obstacles. Everyone’s going to face tragedy. There’s no easy way through suffering. You still need to mourn. Even if you lose your job or something like that, you need to mourn it because it meant something to you. But then you can say, “Ok, I’ve mourned. Now we can move forward.”

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

An Alien Series Coming to FX? Oh Boy
Why Counting On Has Been Canceled on TLC
Loki: The Nexus Event-Recap
Please Don’t Do a Fast and Furious Musical
Will We See an All-Female Fast and Furious Spinoff?
What We Learned from The Trailer for Don’t Breathe 2
Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Reportedly In The Works At Netflix
The Many Saints of Newark Trailer has Arrived
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Aleks Paunovic
Whatever Happened to Pauline Potter after My 600lb Life?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Joan
10 Things You Didn’t Know about A’Ziah “Zola” King
Everything You Need to Know About the Batman/Fortnite Zero Point Comic
dark knights metal
What You Need to Know About DC’s “Dark Knights: Metal”
the flash
Why The Flash is the Best DC Superhero Ever
Invincible
Invincible is The Realest Superhero Ever, And it’s Not Even Close
dragon ball z the world's strongest
Is Dragon Ball Z: The World’s Strongest Worth Watching?
dragon ball z dead zone
Is Dragon Ball Z: Dead Zone Worth Watching?
frieza
Ranking Frieza’s Dragon Ball Z Forms From Least to Most Annoying
funimation
Funimation Has a New iOS App For Apple Anime Fans
biomutant patch
Everything You Need to Know About Biomutant Post-Release Patch 1.5
gaming keyboard
Are The New Monoprice Gaming Keyboard And Mouse Any Good?
quria destiny 2
Destiny 2’s Season of the Splicer is Seemingly Over, But is it Actually?
borderlands 3 events
More Games As A Service Should Take a Page Out of Borderlands 3’s Book