10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alex Casas

Alex Casas is very much like other young people who have made it big on social media, but he is also not like them at all. While he is famous for his uploads on social media sites like TikTok and Instagram, he is also someone who is easily recognizable with his often brightly colored hair and his spikes. He is a young man who made it big on the internet, and many people want to know who he is and why he is famous for uploading photos and videos of himself.
1. He is Young
Alex Casas is not a teenager – which actually makes him older than many of the kids who are as famous as he is on online. However, he is still young by any standards. He was born on July 25, 1998. He is only 22, but he will celebrate the big 23 in 2021.
2. He’s From Mexico
He was born and raised in Mexico, and that is where he calls home. He grew up there with his family, made all of his childhood memories there, and it’s where he began posting photos of himself online. He was just a kid in Mexico taking photos of himself and posting them online when he hit it big.
3. He is A Model
When he’s not influencing and being a social media star, he is modeling. He’s had contracts and done work for brands such as Original Penguin. He’s got enough of a following that these brands know he will do well for them in any campaign. Perhaps it is because he is still a normal kid who just happens to have so many followers?
4. He is Award-Nominated
Back in 2016, Casas began his YouTube channel. He managed to make it so big that he was nominated for some awards for his content. He was nominated in 2018 for the Breakout of the Year Eliot Award. He also earned a nomination for the instastories category at the 2019 MTV MIAWs. He’s doing well for himself.
5. He is a Dog Lover
He has a dog, and what a cute dog it is. She is a little French Poodle, and her name is Luna. If you follow along with his online journey, you will see that Casas sometimes shares his dog in his work. Fans love it when he does. Most people are dog lovers, after all.
6. He’s Close to his Family
He and his family are close. He’s often spending time with his brother and his mother. His mom is Mabriel. His brother is Adrian, and they spend a lot of time together. They are clearly close based on so much of what he shares.
7. He Has Been Online a Long Time
It was 2012 when he began his social media journey. In fact, he’s had Instagram longer than many people have had it since he began his account that year. It wasn’t nearly as big back then as it is right now, and that means he was able to organically amass so many followers that he was hitting it big before other kids his own age.
8. He Has A Lot of Followers
What really makes Alejandro Casas Vazquez famous is that he has so many followers. On his Instagram page, he has more than 5.5 million followers. He’s in a celebrity status kind of range with that kind of following. His YouTube channel has more than 3.5 million subscribers, and his TikTok fans are more than 15 million. People adore this kid.
9. He Tries to Maintain his Privacy
When he’s not busy on the internet, Alex Casas is doing what he can to maintain a bit of his own privacy. He doesn’t discuss his personal life, he doesn’t share too much of what is going on behind the scenes, and he doesn’t make it a big deal to try and share every minute detail with his fans. He does like to have some time to himself, and keeping his life as private as possible is what makes that more likely to happen for him.
10. He Was in a Relationship
For a while, he was in a relationship with another social media star, though their relationship fizzled out in the summer of 2020. He was rumored to have been dating influencer Brianda Deyanara at the beginning of 2020, but they did call it quits around July of the same year. There is some speculation that the quarantine and lockdowns across so much of the world contributed to the end of their short relationship.