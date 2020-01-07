Thirty years ago when someone wanted to get into shape they went on a diet, bought some weights, joined the Y, or started to jog, and lived in one sweatsuit or another until the scales tipped in their favor. In the early eighties that all seemed to change directions, and it started to really pick up momentum right around the time Olivia Newton-John released her mega-hit ‘Physical’. When people got a load of that music video and Olivia in her sweat band and leg warmers, what started as a fashion statement shifted gears and became a health fad. Since then, it has done nothing but grow. Today, fitness trainers seem to have just as much celebrity status as movie stars, and they can likely thank Olivia for that.
Our ’10 Things’ list this time features one such ‘celebrity: Alex Fine. Fine is a Los Angeles fitness/personal trainer who, as of late, has gained even more attention for being the boyfriend, and now husband, of singer/dancer/actress/model Cassie Ventura. Some of you may recall that Ventura was also the girlfriend of rapper and entrepreneur Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for eleven years, from 2007 to 2018. The couple split up in October of the latter year, and now Fine is her beau, according to photos on her Instagram account, at least.
Well, if he was popular as a trainer before, Fine’s fifteen minutes of fame has stretched into seeming hours, thanks to the relationship, but let’s give credit where it’s due. The man is competent and self-sufficient on his own, as his reputation reflects, and he probably would have never even landed Ventura if he wasn’t. So, since he is now in the limelight, we figured we would familiarize ourselves, and all of you, with some facts about his personal life and career. Check out the list we’ve put together below, and before you know it, you’ll know just as much about this newcomer to fame than everyone else…maybe more. And we all know how important knowledge is; it’s power, after all.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Alex Fine:
1. Professional Beginnings
Alex came on the fitness scene when he first released the personal training program that he designed, ‘Alex Fine Performance’. This video was a breakthrough for him, and it managed to reach countless celebrity types and athletes. As a result, Fine became a personal trainer, providing his services to people such as Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, Jennifer Aniston, Reggie Bush, and more. The twenty-six-year-old has managed to do more in only four or five years than most get done professionally in a lifetime.
2. Younger Years
Fine was born on March 12, 1993 in Cincinnati, Ohio to parents Pam Parker, who had been the Dean of Michigan’s Oxford High, and Ross Fine, an activist; he is 26 years of age. He attended Lake Orion Senior High School, followed by Central Michigan University, where he studied Military Science and played football. There is currently no information available that either confirms or denies whether Alex has any siblings.
3. Getting Fit
Fine got into the fitness business while still in college. He was contacted by CT Fletcher, who was the fitness trainer in charge of getting Bradley Cooper in shape for his role in ‘American Sniper’, and asked to advise in regard to Cooper’s transformation. Fine directly quit school and flew to LA, and Fletcher eventually offered him permanent employment, which he accepted. He learned many things from Fletcher, including a variety of health and fitness techniques that inspired his brand ‘Alex Fine Performance’.
4. Alex Loves Cassie
As we mentioned earlier, much of the public’s familiarity with Alex comes from his relationship with former Diddy flame, Cassie Ventura. Things moved up a step for the couple in June of this year when they took the plunge and tied the knot, which they did less than a year after she and Diddy split. According to Earnthenecklace things are moving even faster than that, since Cassie also announced that she is pregnant with their first child, which is expected to be a baby girl. The couple wed in Malibu, California around one month after they announced they were engaged.
5. Hobbies and Extra-Curricular Activities
While he is into fitness and athletics big time, he does have a couple of things he enjoys doing during his ‘off’ times, though many would still consider them to be ‘sports’. Fine enjoys riding ATVs, which is understandable, and can be very relaxing to some, especially if their job is stressful. He also likes bull riding, believe it or not. How that can be something someone does to relax is beyond us, so we’ll just call it a hobby…I think.
6. Net Worth
Alex has been pretty darn successful as a fitness trainer, and we can assume that training Hollywood celebs is mostly what has done it for him. According to Trendcelebsnow, as of 2019 Fine has an approximate net worth of between $1 million and $5 million, up from last years estimate of around $500k. Cassie Ventura’s income and net worth was not taken into account when this approximation was made, even though she is now his spouse.
7. Zodiac and Star Sign Traits
Because he was born on March 12, 1993, Alex Fine is a Pisces and was born in the Year of the Rooster. According to Compatible Astrology, the Pisces male is very caring, can be extremely emotional, is creative, and has a strong intuition. They are typically very attractive physically, yet they are romantic and humble. Their keen intuition aides them in being successful in a variety of areas. For instance, the Pisces artist has above-average creativity, and the businessman has a very keen sense when it comes to his trade that others may not have. Those born in the Year of the Rooster are usually intelligent, ambitious, honest, and are highly-skilled communicators.
8. Social Media
Alex is active on social media, and shares a variety of things about both his personal and professional life. On Instagram he boasts over 280k followers, and he can be found at @alexfine44. On Facebook he has both a personal page and one for his business, which is called Alex Fine Performance. There you can find posts about the business and what he does, as well as client reviews and more. It seems that social media is a great place to give his business and services a boost.
9. The Age Difference
It seems that Alex and Cassie are well-matched, at least they are according to pretty much all media reports. Some, however, think the relationship may be short-lived. Why, you ask? Well, it seems that while Alex is 26 years of age, Cassie is 33, meaning she is seven full years older than he is. Now, in the grand scheme of things, seven years is really nothing, especially in this day and age, and we don’t think it will make any difference in their outcome whatsoever. But there are those who beg to differ. We say ‘Opinions vary, people’, and , ‘Maybe we should be supportive and not throw darts’. Yes, we should be wishing them well, not hoping for the worst.
10. Riverdale
It seems that Alex has been mistaken for a ‘Riverdale’ cast member on more than one occasion, which is funny, considering that he isn’t. So, how is this happening? Well, according to Heavy, Alex, who trains Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos, who IS on the show, picked up many other cast members from the show as clients. After a while people simply started mistaking him for one of them, since he was always around. Sources say he is often congratulated for the shows progress, having a ‘part’ in it, and the like. Fine even said that while he was walking in Vancouver (where they film ‘Riverdale’), people were approaching him and congratulating him on the show going into its fifth season…spooky.
Well, it seems that America is most certainly the Land of Opportunity, especially in this digital age. But Alex Fine didn’t need social media to make a name for himself (though he does use it to help maintain the name he’s made). No, he relied on hard work, a knack for being in the right place at the right time, and his good decision making skills. We are glad that he has found love and a new child has enter his and Cassie’s life, and we hope that he continues to prosper, with little resistance from the Universe. Good luck to you and yours, Alex, and may you find satisfaction in all you do.