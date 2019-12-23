10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tik Tok Star Alex French

There are so many social media platforms on the market these days that none of us know how to even keep up with them. Well, maybe some people know, but it seems as if there is so much going on that it’s almost impossible for us to keep up to date on what it is, how it’s working out for people, and what it’s going on. Tik Tok is a viral platform on which people can post short videos of themselves for their followers and fans to watch. You can sing, talk, do whatever, and it’s just a place where you can make things happen. For one young woman, it’s a place where she’s gained millions of followers in almost no time at all. Her name is Alex French, and you don’t know anything yet.
1. She Says Hi
Alex French says hi. Literally a dozen times in a row. It’s a short video of her literally just saying “hi” over and over again, and she says her fans asked her to do this herself. They asked her to say hi over and over again, and they loved it so much that it’s one of the videos that helped launch her into the success that she is today. She’s someone who didn’t do much to get this kind of fame, but saying hi helped her out a bit.
2. Gained Followers Fast
When she began to gain followers overnight, it was literally overnight. She had about 300k followers one day, and by the end of the day she had 1 million followers. It was as real situation in her life, and it was a real thing that happened. The kind of overnight fame she got was not expected. She didn’t do anything to get it. She didn’t make any effort to get it. She just did it. It was just there. She was just on her “A” game, and she made it all work out.
3. Has Got a Dog
She’s got a dog named Annie, and she loves to show off photos of her dog. So much so, in fact, that she even gave her dog an Instagram account of her own. She likes to show off photos of the dog doing the things that dogs do, and she loves to gain new followers for her dog, too. She’s a dog-lover, and that makes her more relatable to people.
4. She Likes Instagram
Not only does she love to use her Tik Tok account to show off her life and her short videos, she also likes to use her Instagram account. She has more than 140,000 followers on Instagram. It might not seem like much, but it’s a lot of followers and she can use that to do a few things for herself. She can do things that earn her a living, that give her free product, and so much more than that. this is one of those things that just makes sense, and we love it.
5. She Celebrates Her Followers
There is one thing that makes her relatable to her fans, and that is the fact that she likes to celebrate her follower milestones with dances and songs and other fun things. She’s someone who has done her 400,000 follower count milestone with a dance to a famous Ray J song. She likes to make her moves fun and impromptu, and she’s someone her fans love to watch.
6. Her Birthday
She was born on March 19, 2003. That makes her nothing more than a 16-year-old girl with a lot of life and a lot more life to live. She’s not old enough to vote. She just became old enough to drive. She’s very young, though she seems to have people believing that she’s a little bit older than she really is. Rumor on the street is that some people think she is as old as 20. She’s not.
7. She’s a Razorback Fan
She might live in Texas with her family, but she’s an Arkansas fan. She’s got a photo of herself with her dad, and in it she’s wearing an Arkansas Razorbacks shirt. She doesn’t seem to care for any Texas teams, but that’s because the SEC is the conference in which to be if you actually want to have a schedule worth writing home about. Though we suspect that teams like Clemson and Ohio State would disagree since their weak conferences keep them on top.
8. She’s Got a Celebrity Look A Like
We love a good celebrity twin, but who knew that she looks like a who? Do you know where we are going with that one? It turns out she’s a very good likeness of the lovely Katie from “Horton Hears a Who!” She kind of does, and she kind of thinks that she does, too. She even posted a video of herself showing off how much alike that they look.
9. She’s Got Brothers
While we don’t know precisely how many she has, we think that she has three. There could be more, but we know that she has three at least. She sometimes shows them off, and she talks about them and to them on her social media accounts at times. She seems like the kind of young woman who is quite close to her family, and that seems like a nice way to live. It is very sweet.
10. Her Dad is Bart
She’s got a lot of photos of him on her social media account, and she seems very close to her father. While we don’t know precisely what he does for a living, we do know that he is a senior vice president of a Texas real estate company, and he does appear to do well. He seems close to his kids, his daughter clearly loves him, and he seems to have done a stellar job raising some good kids who have bubbly personalities and fun times. There’s nothing a dad wants more than that, right?