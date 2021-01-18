Alex Newell initially broke on the scene in 2012 when he was cast as Wade “Unique” Adams in the hit TV show, Glee. At one of the first major transgender characters, Alex provided much needed representation for a group that had previously struggled to find anyone who looked like them in the entertainment world. After leaving Glee in 2015, Alex kept the momentum going with his work as an actor and a singer. Now as a main character in the show Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Alex is continuing to share his talent with the world and people everywhere love him for it. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Alex Newell.
1. He Lost His Father At A Young Age
Alex was born and raised in Massachusetts. When he was just 6-years-old, his father passed away after a battle with cancer. Following his father’s passing, Alex’s mother raised him as a single parent. Although things weren’t easy, his mom worked hard to make sure he could have the best opportunities.
2. He’s Been On Broadway
Alex’s TV roles are what has gotten him the most mainstream attention, but he’s also found his footing in the theater world. In 2017 and 2018, he played Asaka in the Broadway production of Once on This Island. There’s a good chance there will be even more Broadway performances in Alex’s future.
3. Playing Mo Has Helped Him Fall More In Love With Himself
Every once in a while an actor gets the chance to play a character they really connect with. For Alex, that character has been Mo in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. During an interview with Pop Sugar Alex said, “I find myself noticing the little tics that I do that Mo does. I really see the Southern side of me come out a lot. Mo is a direct carbon copy of my mom and all of my aunts and everyone that I’ve ever encountered, a lot of female presences. I fall in love with myself more and more as I play Mo.”
4. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Typically, when an entertainer builds a large platform they start to shy away from saying things that they think might rub people the wrong way. Alex isn’t worried about that, however. He has no problem standing up for the things he believes in and he doesn’t care how people feel about it. He has consistently shown his support for various social justice initiatives and he has made it very clear that he isn’t a fan of president Trump.
5. He Loves Fashion
Singing and acting may be what Alex is best-known for, but his fashion game is up there as well. He loves getting the chance to express himself through his clothing and he isn’t afraid to take chances with the things that he wears. Having the ability to wear whatever he pleases has been a very freeing experience for him.
6. He Enjoys Inspiring Others
As much as Alex is enjoying his journey, he also understands that it isn’t just about him. During an interview with Gold Derby he said, “I want someone younger than me to have someone that they can look up to and I think it starts with taking a risk. Growing up, I didn’t see anyone that looked like me on television.”
7. He Would Love To Play Effie In Dream Girls
Every actor has at least one role they’ve always dreamed of playing, and for Alex, that role is Effie White in Dream Girls. The role was originally played by Jennifer Holiday in the 1981 Broadway production and then played by Jennifer Hudson in the 2006 movie.
8. He Has Released His Own Music
Singing on Glee was more than just a part of the role for Alex. Music is something that has always been special to him and he has put a lot of time into his own music career. He released his debut EP, Power, in 2016 and he has gone on to release several singles since.
9. He Loves Interacting With People On Social Media
Alex has built a large following on social media over the years and he loves using the platforms as a way to connect with his fans. He is especially active on Twitter where he loves to tweet about current events and other topics. It’s fairly common to see him engaging with people in his tweets.
10. He Is Passionate About Giving Back To The Community
Helping others, particularly members of the LGBTQ+ community, has always been one of the things Alex is most passionate about. He has collaborated with several organizations including The Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign to help raise money for various causes.