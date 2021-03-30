Alex Winter is Making a Documentary About Youtube

When a person states that they’re going to report or document a wide, sweeping project that will attempt to take a look at something that is so big in scope that trying to cover it in a lifetime is nearly impossible, people tend to laugh since the ambition is great and the idea isn’t ridiculous, but the fact is that trying to pin something that big down is more than a little difficult. Alex Winter and Mass Effect have found a path they want to traverse when it comes to creating a documentary on YouTube, which is a project that could become its own series if one is being honest but will be covered from its beginning to what it is now. The project isn’t one that needs to be meticulously detailed since there’s so much to YouTube and its rise that trying to pin everything down in a manner that would be completely understandable is an insurmountable task. But sticking to key moments, such as the conception and rise of YouTube and how it’s continued to change the online culture that many people have enjoyed and added to over the years should be a thing of ease in terms of a storyline. But when one really thinks about it, those of us that didn’t grow up with YouTube can probably still look back and remember a day when we couldn’t just go online and access nearly any video we wanted.
Back then if we wanted information or something fun to watch we had the TV and whatever stations our parents paid for, and we would depend on these neat things called ‘libraries’ for information. Either that or the radio, or newspaper, or the numerous magazines that are still sold in various stores. YouTube opened up a lot of people to the world in a manner that made it possible for a lot of folks to get their content and their advice out there for many more individuals to enjoy and to learn from. There are videos out there that are less than appealing and educational obviously, but the fact is that a person has the choice to avoid certain videos and enjoy others, and there are many videos that are recommended to a user in accordance with what they’ve already viewed, so eventually YouTube did become a rather personal experience for a lot of people. But there have also been quite a few that have made it work for them as they’ve made a good amount of money from submitting their videos and gaining followers and subscribers that have donated to their businesses.
Winter has a huge project on his hands, but it does sound as though he has plenty of help as well, which will make the documentary run a little smoother since the material is all there to pick and sort from given that plenty of people know something about YouTube and there are likely plenty of people who would be happy to be a part of the documentary. YouTube has been such a huge phenomenon since it first appeared that it’s not hard to see why it’s been growing and taking on new dimensions over the years. For an idea to grow so much before being two decades old isn’t unheard of since it’s happened quite a few times in the last few decades, but it’s still an amazing amount of growth, even if it could have been predicted in some way given that people are quick to latch onto any new type of technology, especially if they can access it in such an easy manner. One can imagine that those that are featured in the documentary are going to talk about how it revolutionized American culture in its own way, and they won’t be wrong if they do since YouTube is something that couldn’t have been accurately guessed at back in the 90s, especially since a lot of us were still relying on VHS tapes considering that DVDs weren’t entirely new at the close of the century, but still hadn’t done away with the competition quite yet. YouTube made a lot of stuff irrelevant in what felt like a heartbeat considering that it’s been so readily embraced over the last 16 years it’s been around. Things have changed with each passing year as the platform has continued to grow and take on different aspects as it’s improved and become even more convenient for many people.
There have been some rough patches and content that probably shouldn’t have been released as it was, but at the same time the company has been thriving for a while now and it’s fair to say that a lot of people might want to learn more about it and how such a thing came to be. It could be interesting no doubt to learn just how the idea came about.