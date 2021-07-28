Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Davalos

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Davalos

3 mins ago

Alexa Davalos has been acting professionally for almost 20 years. During that time, she has become known all over the world. While she may not be as famous as some of her contemporaries, she has built a very solid career in both TV and film. She is most recognizable from her roles in movies like Clash of the Titans and The Chronicles of Riddick. On top of that, she was the star of the Amazon Prime series The Man in the High Castle. Although it’s been a couple of years since Alexa’s last on-screen appearance, there’s a very good chance that we haven’t seen the last of her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alexa Davalos.

1. She Was Born In France

Alexa had quite an interesting upbringing. Although both of her parents are from the United States, she was born in France and spent her childhood between France and Italy before moving to New York. As a result, she is fluent in both English and French.

2. She Comes From A Creative Family

Alexa certainly isn’t the first person in her family to embark on a career in the arts. Her mother, Elyssa Davalos, was an actress from the early 1970s to the late 2000s. Her father, Jeff Dunas, has been a professional photographer for many years. Her maternal grandfather, Richard Davalos, was also a successful actor.

3. She’s Married

In addition to having a successful professional life, things in Alexa’s personal life have also gone well. Alexa has been happily married to actor Josh Stewart since 2019. The two previously worked together on the Netflix series The Punisher. Alex and Josh do not have any children together, but Josh has two children from his previous marriage.

4. She Loves Taking Pictures

Alexa didn’t just follow in her mother’s footsteps by becoming an actress, she also followed in her father’s with her love of photography. Alexa really enjoys taking pictures and I think it’s safe to say that she’s a natural at it. Her Instagram profile is almost entirely made up of pictures she’s taken.

5. She’s An Avid Reader

Alexa has devoted her career to helping tell great stories, but sometimes she likes to be on the other side as well. In her free time, she enjoys reading and she always gravitates towards interesting stories. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find any information on her favorite books or authors.

6. She Feels Like She Was Born In The Wrong Era

Have you ever felt like you should’ve been born in a different generation? If so, Alexa can relate. While talking to Vanity Fair, Alexa shared that she feels like she was born in the “wrong era”. As a result, she enjoys doing projects that allow her to connect with different time periods.

7. She’s A Private Person

Alexa has never been the type to put all of her personal business in the public eye. Instead, she has always maintained a low profile. When discussing how she’s able to balance a ‘normal’ life with a career in entertainment, Alexa told Film Monthly, “I think it’s a choice. I think it’s a conscious choice of how you you’re your life and what you allow to affect you and what you don’t”.

8. She Isn’t Shy About Her Political Views

Most people shy away from discussing politics because it’s typically seen as a subject to avoid in mixed company. However, in recent years, lots of people have decided to make their politics known. Alexa has often used her Twitter profile to share her political opinions. She made it very clear that she did not support former president Donald Trump.

9. She Started Her Career As A Model

Although she may not have always seen it this way, most people would agree that a career doing something in entertainment was inevitable for Alexa. However, it took her a while to discover exactly what she wanted to do. When she was a teenager, she moved out and began making money as a model. She eventually found herself drawn to the theater world and she realized that she wanted to get into acting.

10. She Loves Traveling

Alexa is fortunate to have lived in different countries, and this probably sparked her interest in seeing the world. She has always loved to travel and she enjoys the experience of visiting new places and learning new things. Her passion for traveling also goes hand in hand with her love of photography. She has gotten to take some stunning pictures in some of the most beautiful cities.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned from The Trailer for NBC’s “La Brea”
What We Learned from The Dexter: New Blood Full Trailer
game of thrones emilia clarke
Emilia Clarke Enters the Comic Book World with ‘M.O.M. : Mother of Madness’
Will There Be a Wayne Season 2 on Amazon?
Five Movies You Totally Forgot Laurence Fishburne Was In
Reese Witherspoon Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Legally Blonde’
Make Way for the Big Screen Adaptation of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
Blumhouse’s The Exorcist 2 Might be Released in 2023: Who Will Direct?
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Davalos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Juanpa Zurita
‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae Is Officially Off The Market
Is Quentin Tarantino Wrong About Streaming Only Films?
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
batman fortnite 3
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Pits Batman Against Snake Eyes
assassination classroom
Should You Read Assassination Classroom?
Are We Going To See an Erased Season 2?
Will We Ever See a Monster Musume Season 2?
What We Know about Yona of the Dawn Season 2 So Far
What To Expect With The Dead Space Remake
Apex Legends Season 10: Details and Speculations
destiny 2 transmog
Destiny 2 is Finally Making Transmog Better, But It’s Still Not Perfect
Why are So many Players Abandoning World of Warcraft for Final Fantasy 14?