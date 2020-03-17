10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alexa Lauenberger

Talent doesn’t happen in age, and America’s Got Talent has proven this idea time and again. We’ve all been wowed by some of AGT’s youngest contestants in the past, and we were again amazed by this year’s AGT The Champions’ set of talented child stars. Alexa Lauenberger is proof that talent is a natural phenomenon, and she has chosen the perfect stage to show the world. Although Lauenberger has been eliminated from the show, her introduction to the world stage has officially begun. She’s just getting started, and she’s definitely a name we ought to get familiar with. Here are 10 things about Alexa Lauenberger you probably didn’t know.
1. She is from Germany
By the time she began competing for AGT at the beginning of the year, Lauenberger was just 11 years old. Anyone who gets up on that stage at that age is surely impressive. The fact that Lauenberger is from out of town is an added bonus. She was, in fact, born in Gokels, Germany—way in the northern part of the country. Her confidence to step out of her country and into one of the largest talent platforms globally is something she could be proud of.
2. She’s already a winner
AGT wasn’t Lauenberger’s first talent competition. One of the biggest ones she entered was in 2017—Germany’s Das Supertalent. That show was basically the country’s equivalent of AGT: Germany’s Got Talent. Lauenberger was only 9 years old at the time, and she ended up winning the entire season 11 competition of the show. It was a revelation for the young star that her talent was something that could take her places.
3. She was a golden buzzer
After competing on Germany’s Das Supertalent in 2017, Lauenberger took her talents to Britain to see how her talents fared on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions. With the soundtrack of the movie, The Greatest Showman, as her background music, she performed her dog demonstration with both heart and gusto. Her routine was astounding enough to earn her a golden buzzer from Ant and Dec. Not only that, Lauenberger also managed to impress the usually unimpressed Simon Cowell.
4. Her father inspired her talent
In her family’s case, it was clear that talent ran in the blood. Launberger’s father happens to be a dog trainer himself. She has always admired her father’s skills, and she took it upon herself to get trained. Lauenberger did it all secretly. She began to train dogs out of her family’s eyes. When she turned 7 years old, Lauenberger put on a show for her family, and much to their amazement, the dog show was highly impressive. It was impressive enough for her parents to see what other show their daughter could get into.
5. She’s been through controversy
Being in the public eye, it’s natural for Lauenberger to experience controversy at even such a young age. After she won Das Supertalent, Lauenberger’s father made a television appearance that featured him training dogs—much like the way his daughter does. This caused a bit of a controversy. Some viewers stated that Lauenberger wasn’t actually the one that trained the dogs for the performance that helped her win the show. Lauenberger’s father cleared the air stating that his daughter never claimed to have trained the dogs all her own and that commanding the dogs on stage is more than enough talent.
6. She has eight dogs
You have to be a dog lover in order to do what Lauenberger does. In fact, the young talent uses 8 dogs in her act, and all 8 dogs are hers. Taking care of a single dog is challenging enough. Having a total of 8 dogs to care for and train is not an easy feat, but it’s become a family affair. We’ve since learned that Lauenberger only trains 3 out of the 8 dogs.
7. She’s an acrobat
There’s no denying the charm of this young lady. When she comes on the screen, you can immediately pick up on her energy. It definitely helps that part of her act is her acrobatic performance. Her dogs aren’t the only ones able to do tricks—Lauenberger can as well. Simon Cowell even said that it’s the best dog act he has seen, and he’s seen quite a lot in his career.
8. She holds two world records
Lauenberger is set to dominate the world one day with her dogs for sure. Apart from being able to train her dogs and perform with them on stage, she’s also able to achieve and collect world records. Currently, she holds the record for most dogs in a conga line and fastest time to jump five hurdles on hind legs by a dog. We’re sure that she’s poising to add on to that list soon, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got under her sleeve.
9. She needs a translator
Lauenberger had a wonderful exchange with fellow German native Heidi Klum on her appearance on AGT. They both spoke beautifully in perfect German. We’re not aware if Lauenberger is able to speak or understand English at this point, but we did see her require a translator on the show. It could be that the young lady needed the translator just to be comfortable, but her talent speaks for itself. Her talent goes beyond language.
10. She is on social media
You can find and follow Lauenberger on Instagram. She’s starting to put up more photos on the site, showing her life on and off the stage. Lauenberger currently has over 6,800 followers on the site with only over 100 posts. If you want to get to know Lauenberger more, this would be a good place to start.