Alexis Neiers’ time in the spotlight has been full off controversy and drama. She originally came into the public eye in 2009 when she was arrested for being a member of the infamous Bling Ring which burglarized the homes of several celebrities. For her role in the crimes, she served just over a month in jail. After her release, Alexis and her family were featured in the short lived reality TV show, Pretty Wild. Although she has since gotten her life together and settled down, her reputation as a wild child is still what she is most widely known for. Even though all of her experiences weren’t pleasant, she’s grateful for them. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alexis Neiers.
1. She Was Home Schooled
Although Alexis did attend public school for several years, she was eventually homeschooled by her mother. In fact, her homeschooling was initially meant to be a big part of the premise for Pretty Wild. However, the show ended up taking somewhat of a different direction.
2. She’s Married
Anyone who remembers Alexis from her days on Pretty Wild will probably have a hard time believing that she’s done a 180. But the truth is that Alexis simply isn’t the same person she was back in her Bling Ring days. She is happily married and has been for the last 7 years and now goes by the name Alexis Haines. She is also the proud mother of two children.
3. Lindsay Lohan Was Her Neighbor In Jail
Towards the end of her time in jail, Alexis had a very well-known person in the cell next door: Lindsay Lohan. However, the two didn’t exactly get the chance to form a nice neighborly relationship. During an interview with Vice, Alexis said, “I saw her very few times. I never spoke to her. It got blown up into this whole thing. I regret doing the interview where I spoke about it. It just wasn’t really fair to her. I was still using. Of course she was crying in jail, she’s in fucking jail. To Lindsay Lohan: I’m so sorry. I should have never done that.”
4. She’s A Substance Abuse Counselor
Alexis struggled with addiction for many years. At several points throughout the years, her addiction almost completely ruined her life. When she was 19-years-old, she decided to to enter into a treatment facility where she was able to get sober. She then completed a program where she became a Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor (CASC).
5. She’s Survived Sexual Abuse
Life hasn’t always been easy for Alexis. In 2013, she opened up and revealed that she had been molested by a family member during her childhood. This abuse is what led her to initially start smoking and drinking in an attempt to numb the pain and forget the experiences she endured.
6. She Started A Podcast
Despite all of the things that she’s been through, Alexis is a positive person who has always tried to make the most of her circumstances. She hopes that some of the things she’s been through can help others avoid the same pitfalls. As a result, she loves sharing her story and providing a platform for others to share theirs as well. She started a podcast called Recovering from Reality where she and guests discuss various topics each week.
7. She Says Certain Elements Of Pretty Wild Were Staged
Pretty Wild was one of those shows that was so crazy it was almost hard to believe. While the show was real for the most part, Alexis admits that some of it was staged. She said, “It was definitely staged. The only thing that I would call somewhat scripted was when we were doing interviews. They would say things to us and we would repeat it back to them.” She added, “I haven’t actually seen every episode of Pretty Wild, I’ve seen several episodes. But, the cops knocking at the door, too—that wasn’t real. The house that we lived in, we didn’t really live there. There was lights everywhere—it was a staged house. It was a lot of embellishment.”
8. She’s An Author
Alexis’ life has been a real depiction of the phrase ‘everything that glitters ain’t gold.’ In 2019, Alexis released her first book, Recovering From Reality. In the biographical book, Alexis recalls her experiences as a teen and what was really going on in her life during the time she was filming Pretty Wild.
9. She Used To Spend $10,000 Per Day Week Drugs
Most people are aware that Alexis struggled with drugs over the years, but most people don’t know how bad things were. At one point, she was spending $10,000 a week on drugs and alcohol. Much of the money she was using to support her habit came from her payments for Pretty Wild.
10. She Believes Jail Saved Her Life
Jail isn’t a place that anyone wants to be, but Alexis is grateful for the time she spent there. She believes that the time she spent in jail saved her life. Not only did it show her that never wanted to come back to jail, it also made her realize that she was strong enough to overcome her addiction.