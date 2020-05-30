10 Things You Didn’t Know About Alia Bhatt

If you’re looking for one of the most influential talents in today’s Bollywood cinema, look no further than Alia Bhatt. Born on March 15, 1993 in Mumbai, India, she has risen from obscurity to reign as one of the major queens in Indian film. Her mother is actress Soni Razdan, and her father the esteemed film director, Mahesh Bhatt. Currently one of the highest paid actors in India, Alia remains a level headed, sensible woman who espouses not only talent, but gratitude, love and generosity. We’ve taken this opportunity to gather together some facts about Alia that you might not know. So, test your knowledge of this multi-talented actress as you learn a bit more about her.
1. Alia Bhatt had to Overcome 2 Major Obstacles to Obtain her Goal
People have to overcome many things in order to reach their goals, and for Alia it was having to lose weight for her breakout role in Student of the Year, and her irrational fear of plants. Determined not to be bested by an irrational fear, Alia conquered her phobia by the time she made her film, Highway. As for the weight, Alia was known to be a chubby child, hence her nickname of Aloo, which meant potato.. When she auditioned for the film, Highway, Karan Johar told her that he’d give her a second look if she “lost 20 kgs in the next six months”, which she did, and true to his word, Johar gave her the lead.
2. Her Fear of Failure is Her Motivation
After experiencing failure once, she never wishes to go through that again. Alia states that she, “had one flop in the past, and I’m happy that it happened. If that had not happened, I would not now how it feels to be not successful.” That being said, she also recognizes that after that one incident, the fear of failure will be with her forever, that the fear of failure will haunt her forever.
3. Alia Makes Good Use of Her Lockdown Time
When interviewed by Rajeev Masand about how she feels about the Covid-19 Lockdown, Alia had a very intelligent answer. She stated that this pandemic is bigger than all of us, so she’s refraining from making any complaints, and instead has taken to better herself. She attempts to read 3 books a day, and is also taking a creative writing course. Not only that, she speaks of the possibility of one day writing a film script. At the conclusion of the interview, she states that she believes that the current pandemic will help make us better people.
4. When a Child Alia Tried to Run Away from Home
Many years ago, when Alia was a little girl around 5 or 6 years of age, she actually did try to run away from home. We learned this while she was a participant on the I Spy a Lie Television show. According to Alia, she and her mother had an argument, which caused her to go pack a bag with the intention of running away. She packed it with a few necessities, went to the front door and actually left the house. Fortunately, she was very young, and made the decision to return to the house.
5. Alia Chose Her Profession While in Kindergarten
It was while singing in a kindergarten stage play, that Alia realized she wanted to be an actor. According to Alia, “That’s when it clicked. I loved that everyone was looking at me, and that I was the reference point. I knew I wanted to be the center of attention”. At 5 she had a small role in her fathers 1999 film, Sangharsh. When Alia was a little girl of only 8 years of age, she appeared on a television show called Status Maker. During the interview, she was asked what she wanted to do as a profession, where she replied, she wished to become an actress.
6. She Considers Karan Johar Her Mentor
After a less than satisfying role in Student of the Year, Alia was determined, more than ever to make up for lost time. In her follow-up film, Highway, Alia put her entire heart and soul into the role, even taking diction lessons to make her character more believable. It was during this film that she found her mentor, Karan Johar. She states that “Karan is the first person I’d probably call up and say that I’ve got this offer and want to talk to you about it. He is my mentor.” Since then, she’s remained close, and considers him a good friend.
7. Alia is a Firm Environmentalist
Alia takes her fame seriously, and in doing so uses her name to spread awareness for both animal rights and ecological issues. In 2017, she brought forth Coexist, her very own ecological initiative. To mark the launch, she released a rescued sea turtle. Coexist also plays a big part in supporting the welfare of homeless street animals. This is not new for Alia, as she has been taking care of strays since a child. Now that she as a voice, she can use her voice to speak up for those who have none. Today, she shares her life with an adopted street cat, named Sheeba.
8. Alia and Her Sister, Shaheen Didn’t Always Get Along
While they share a solid, sisterly bond today, it wasn’t always that way. In fact, there was a short time when they found it difficult to get along, as Alia puts it, “There was a brief period where we didn’t get along at all.” According to Shaheen, this occurred during their youth, when Shaheen was a teen and Alia was the annoying little sister doing what most annoying little sisters do to their older siblings. However, that was then, and now? Now, Alia and Shaheen are extremely close.
9. Fans Initially Thought Her Production House Was a “Love Nest”
When Alia decided to purchase a new property, Bollywood fandom was all astir, as it was being reported that it was to be her new “Love Nest”. But nothing could be further from the truth. In actuality, the property was not a home. Instead, it was an office space property which resides in the same building she lives in, and slated to be the hub for her new production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions.
10. Alia Considers Sleep a Major Part of Her Beauty Regime
There’s no doubt about it, Alia is one of the most beautiful women in the world. Her looks offer a natural beauty, unaffected by the world around her. While she’s like others, and takes her supplements and exercises regularly. But did you know that she loves to sleep and can sleep for up to 14 hours a day? Alia makes sure she secures at least 7 to 8 hours of uninterrupted beauty sleep each night to rejuvenate her skin cells.