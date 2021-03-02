10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alice Evans

Since breaking onto the professional acting scene during the 90s, Alice Evans has made it clear that she’s here to stay. Throughout her career, she has built an impressive resume that now includes over 40 on screen credits. She has been a part of several popular movies and TV shows, but most people will know her best for her role as Esther Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries/The Originals. Alice’s ability to appeal to a wide audience has allowed her to move seamlessly between roles and genres. Recently, however, the attention she’s been getting has had nothing to do with her work. Alice and her husband of 14 years have announced that they’ll be going their separate ways. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t now about Alice Evans.
1. She Was Born In The United States
Alice is most commonly associated with England, and it’s true that’s where she has spent much of her life. What many people don’t realize, however, is that she was actually born in the United States – in New Jersey to be exact. She was primarily raised in Bristol, England.
2. She Studied Languages
Alice has undergone lots of acting training, but that isn’t the only area she’s studied. She attended University College London where she focused her studies on languages (French and Italian). She is fluent in English, French, and Italian and also speaks some Spanish.
3. She Started Her Career In France
For many actors, starting their career in their home country is what makes the most sense. But things worked out a little different for Alice. After studying acting at Cours Florent in Paris. She began her career with roles in the French TV industry. She also did Italian projects early in her career.
4. She’s A Dog Person
Anyone who has ever had a dog knows that there’s nothing quite like the relationship between a dog and their human. Alice knows this from first hand experience. She is a very proud pet parent and she has an adorable little puppy who has already started to steal the show on her Instagram.
5. She Was Very Shocked By Her Husband’s Decision To Leave The Family
Not only was the world shocked by the news that Alice and her husband, Ioan Gruffudd, decided to call it quits; Alice was a little shocked herself. In tweets that have since been deleted, Alice said, “Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week.” She also added, “Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”
6. She Plays The Piano
Acting has been Alice’s main focus for the majority of her life, but she also has some musical talents as well. She is a trained piano player who took lessons for about a decade. She still likes to play in her spare time and music will always have a special place in her life.
7. She Believes Rejecting Harvey Weinstein Hurt Her Career
In 2017, Alice was one of many women who spoke out to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexually inappropriate behavior. According to Alice, Weinstein sexually harassed her on multiple occasions and was offended when she rejected his advances. She claimed that after turning him down she lost several opportunities and was never again considered for one of his films.
8. She Has Tipulophobia
Do you have a totally irrational fear that feels completely legitimate to you? Alice does. She suffers from a condition called tipulophobia which essentially means that she is afraid of crane flies. We weren’t able to locate any additional information on where this fear stems from for Alice.
9. She’s Done Voice Acting
Live action work is undoubtedly what has gotten Alice the most attention during her career, but she’s also done a little bit of voice acting throughout the years. Most notably, she voice a character in an episode of American Dad! in 2011. It’ll be interesting to see if she does more voice work over the years.
10. She’s Always Wanted To Be A Red Head
Alice has sported blonde hair for her entire career, but apparently she’s always wished she had red hair. In an Instagram post she said, “I’ve always wanted to be a redhead. Sometimes, when I would book a film or tv show the hair Dror would call me abs day ‘hey, the director/prod is thinking red hair for you. Can we fix a date to come try some wigs? And I would always be excited but I would also always tell them to have low expectations. It’s just not fir everyone, sadly!”