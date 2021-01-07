Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alicia Holloway

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alicia Holloway

2 mins ago

Each season, dozens of women flock to The Bachelor with the hopes of going home with the final rose. When Alicia Holloway was chosen as a contestant for season 25, she was hoping that she would end up being the lucky winner. Unfortunately, things didn’t go that way for her. She was sent home after just one episode and her chance at winning Matt James’ heart went out the window. Many viewers were shocked by Matt’s decision and feel that Alicia could have been a great match for him. Despite the disappointment, Alicia is still very hopeful that she will find the right guy for her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alicia Holloway.

1. She Was Adopted

Alicia was born in Pittsburgh and adopted the day she was born. She was raised in West Virginia and has a very close relationship to her parents. Alicia is very thankful for all the opportunities they’ve given her throughout the years. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she hopes to start a family of her own some day.

2. She Is A Professional Ballerina

Alicia fell in love with dancing at an early age and it didn’t take long for her parents to get her enrolled in local dance classes when Alicia was just 3-years-old. After years of practice and literal blood, sweat, and tears she eventually became a professional ballerina. Over the years she’s gotta many awesome opportunities including the chance to work with Grammy Award winning artist, Alicia Keys. Alicia also got the chance to dance with Aretha Franklin.

3. She Loves Traveling

Alicia loves to travel and she is lucky to be in a position where she’s able to do it frequently. As a professional dancer Alicia has gotten the chance to perform all over the world. She’s visited many places both in and out of the United States including Brazil and Arizona.

4. She Loves Trying New Foods

There’s often a negative stereotype associated with ballerinas and their eating habits. While Alicia does work hard to keep herself in tip-top shape, she also loves to enjoy a good meal. She loves visiting different restaurants and trying new dishes. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing pictures/videos of the different foods she’s eaten.

5. She Is Adventurous

Alicia has never been the type of person who likes to sit around and do nothing. Instead, she likes to make the most out of every moment life has to offer. She’s always willing to go on an adventure or try something new. Even though things didn’t work out for her on The Bachelor, she’s ready to be on to her next adventure.

6. She Is A Former Pageant Girl

In addition to being a ballerina, Alicia is also a former pageant girl. She competed in pageants in her home stage of West Virginia and in 2019 she was crowned Miss Tri-State Area. She then went on to compete in the Miss West Virginia pageant. According to The Journal, she was the 1st runner up in the pageant.

7. She Is A Model

Alicia’s good looks certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, they’ve helped her launch a modeling career. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that she’s worked with any big brands, however, there’s a good chance being on The Bachelor will open more doors for her.

8. She Loves Helping Others

There’s no doubt that Alicia’s schedule is probably pretty packed, but she still likes to make time to give back to the community. She is currently a mentor for an organization called Brown Girls Do Ballet (BGDB). According to the website, the organization’s purpose “is to promote diversity in the arts by providing annual scholarships, a mentor network, and community programs to empower young girls.”

9. Fans Are Hoping She Comes Back For Bachelor In Paradise

Lots of fans have expressed their shock at how short lived Alicia’s time on The Bachelor was. We may not have seen the last of her yet, though. People are always saying they think she’d be a good fit for The Bachelor in Paradise, so hopefully she’ll be cast for that opportunity.

10. She Loves Fashion

Even though she spends a lot of time in her ballet gear, Alicia has a great fashion sense. She loves being able to express herself through her clothing and she has a good eye for putting outfits together. No matter what the occasion is, you can bet that Alicia is going to show up and show out.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Karate Kid Movie Characters We Most Want Resurrected on Cobra Kai
mandalorian
Our Five Favorite Mandalorian Cameos So Far
Five Places We’d Like to See Ghost Adventures Examine
Five Authors Who Came to Regret Writing Famous Books
Paul Dano
The Five Best “Slow Burn” Movies of All-Time
Five Comedic Directors That Pulled off a Serious Movie Brilliantly
One of Ant-Man’s Saddest Moments Is Too Dark For the MCU
Why We Need Another Island of Dr. Moreau
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alicia Holloway
Whatever Happened to Andre Gower?
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Grant Collins
Five Actors With Great Debut Roles Who Never Surfaced Again
DC Comics Reveals That The Joker Will Get His Own Series
Freddy Krueger, Jason and Pinhead are Fighting the Power Rangers in Fan-Made Comic
Elm Street
Did You Know Marvel Made a Freddy Kreuger Comic in 1989?
Five Reasons Why DeSaad Deserves a Solo Movie
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
The 10-Year Hunt for the Lost McDonald’s DS Game
Building The Ultimate Breath Of The Wild Playhouse
How Many Potatoes It Takes to Run DOOM
Here’s What We Know about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5