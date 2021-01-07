Each season, dozens of women flock to The Bachelor with the hopes of going home with the final rose. When Alicia Holloway was chosen as a contestant for season 25, she was hoping that she would end up being the lucky winner. Unfortunately, things didn’t go that way for her. She was sent home after just one episode and her chance at winning Matt James’ heart went out the window. Many viewers were shocked by Matt’s decision and feel that Alicia could have been a great match for him. Despite the disappointment, Alicia is still very hopeful that she will find the right guy for her. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alicia Holloway.
1. She Was Adopted
Alicia was born in Pittsburgh and adopted the day she was born. She was raised in West Virginia and has a very close relationship to her parents. Alicia is very thankful for all the opportunities they’ve given her throughout the years. We weren’t able to find any information on whether or not she hopes to start a family of her own some day.
2. She Is A Professional Ballerina
Alicia fell in love with dancing at an early age and it didn’t take long for her parents to get her enrolled in local dance classes when Alicia was just 3-years-old. After years of practice and literal blood, sweat, and tears she eventually became a professional ballerina. Over the years she’s gotta many awesome opportunities including the chance to work with Grammy Award winning artist, Alicia Keys. Alicia also got the chance to dance with Aretha Franklin.
3. She Loves Traveling
Alicia loves to travel and she is lucky to be in a position where she’s able to do it frequently. As a professional dancer Alicia has gotten the chance to perform all over the world. She’s visited many places both in and out of the United States including Brazil and Arizona.
4. She Loves Trying New Foods
There’s often a negative stereotype associated with ballerinas and their eating habits. While Alicia does work hard to keep herself in tip-top shape, she also loves to enjoy a good meal. She loves visiting different restaurants and trying new dishes. She has an entire highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing pictures/videos of the different foods she’s eaten.
5. She Is Adventurous
Alicia has never been the type of person who likes to sit around and do nothing. Instead, she likes to make the most out of every moment life has to offer. She’s always willing to go on an adventure or try something new. Even though things didn’t work out for her on The Bachelor, she’s ready to be on to her next adventure.
6. She Is A Former Pageant Girl
In addition to being a ballerina, Alicia is also a former pageant girl. She competed in pageants in her home stage of West Virginia and in 2019 she was crowned Miss Tri-State Area. She then went on to compete in the Miss West Virginia pageant. According to The Journal, she was the 1st runner up in the pageant.
7. She Is A Model
Alicia’s good looks certainly haven’t gone unnoticed. In fact, they’ve helped her launch a modeling career. At the moment, it doesn’t appear that she’s worked with any big brands, however, there’s a good chance being on The Bachelor will open more doors for her.
8. She Loves Helping Others
There’s no doubt that Alicia’s schedule is probably pretty packed, but she still likes to make time to give back to the community. She is currently a mentor for an organization called Brown Girls Do Ballet (BGDB). According to the website, the organization’s purpose “is to promote diversity in the arts by providing annual scholarships, a mentor network, and community programs to empower young girls.”
9. Fans Are Hoping She Comes Back For Bachelor In Paradise
Lots of fans have expressed their shock at how short lived Alicia’s time on The Bachelor was. We may not have seen the last of her yet, though. People are always saying they think she’d be a good fit for The Bachelor in Paradise, so hopefully she’ll be cast for that opportunity.
10. She Loves Fashion
Even though she spends a lot of time in her ballet gear, Alicia has a great fashion sense. She loves being able to express herself through her clothing and she has a good eye for putting outfits together. No matter what the occasion is, you can bet that Alicia is going to show up and show out.