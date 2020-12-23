Alison Brie Explains Why GLOW Was Her Favorite Job Ever

It’s been a rough year all around, hasn’t it? GLOW is far from the first cancellation that Netflix has dealt and it likely won’t be the last since the streaming giant has made it clear that if a show survives the first season there’s a good chance that it might be yanked from the list anyway for one reason or another, or it might be allowed to stick around for another one to two seasons. It’s been rare to see a lot of new shows kept on for multiple seasons after a third turn, and GLOW is one of those that a lot of people can’t believe wasn’t given the green light to continue since people have been all over it since the show first started up. But as it’s been said many times already, streaming is not cable, and the reasons behind cancellations are a little different since the addition of new content and the continued cycling of old content factors into the matter in a way that’s harder to understand but has been seen to boot certain content from its spot without much fanfare or reasoning apart from that it needs to go, or that it’s too expensive to continue. But when a show such a GLOW is booted it does manage to anger quite a few people, as it’s already been seen. For her own part though, Alison Brie, one of the main stars of the show, had this to say, as per TVWeb:
“We deal with a lot of tricky subject matters on GLOW in terms of very racists wrestling characters and personas in the ring and also things like women in the workplace and abortion, a lot of themes of varying heaviness that we were dealing with. Even in terms of the nudity on the show, they always would meet with women or at least phone call beforehand to give you the context of what the nudity was gonna be in the scene. I’ve never seen it done like that. I’ve never experienced people who were so attentive and in touch with the entire cast in that way, which was really lovely.”
Obviously, she enjoyed her time on the show due to the fact that those in charge were very hands-on and were able to communicate with the actors, rather than expect to simply know what to expect and to roll with whatever they were given no matter how difficult it might have become. This kind of respect on set is something that many actors crave since it speaks to the professionalism of those they’re working with, and their own, that respect can be given and earned in equal measure. For this show, it was even more important since the overall empowerment of women that was brought forth by the formation of GLOW was an important moment in history that managed to highlight something that many people had never given that much attention in the past. Female wrestlers have been seeking better representation for a long time now, and despite only being a fictionalized version of this, GLOW was still a positive step in the right direction that was important to the viewers and to those that made the show come to life.
Canceling the show didn’t make a lot of sense to the fans, but it made every bit of sense to Netflix from a business standpoint. The reasoning behind this has a lot to do with the pandemic, unfortunately, or at least that’s the reason that’s being given. The truth is that GLOW is a very close quarters type of show since the wrestlers, as per the show, have to be in close with each other quite often, and the current protocols that are in place don’t really allow for this as much, meaning that the whole point of GLOW would become moot since it would almost have to be reduced to a drama in which very little wrestling took place and more story would be needed. It would essentially be like a dramatized, female version of the WWE. Netflix wasn’t willing to go ahead with this for its own reasons, which is regrettable, but many people are hoping to see a GLOW movie just to tie off any loose ends that the show left behind. Whether it will happen or not is still up in the air since as Brie has already stated it’s not entirely likely since the idea might take a while to develop, and by the time it finally does come around it’s very possible that the entire cast might need to be replaced since years have been known to pass before an idea such as this is brought before the right people with the influence to make it happen. Saddening as it is, Brie at least expressed that she had a great time making the show, and counts this as her favorite part on screen.