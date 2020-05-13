Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alison Roman

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alison Roman

2 mins ago

If you’re not a natural in the kitchen, you may dread having to make a meal. Fortunately, a cook book can help you work magic. In fact, even the most talented cooks turn to cook books from time to time. Alison Roman’s recipes are among the most trusted in the business. The well-known cook and author has released three cook books since 2015, and she has become very popular in the process. She has even gone viral a few times thanks to her recipes being repeatedly shared on social media.  Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alison Roman.

1. She Started Cooking As A Way To Avoid Homework

Surprisingly, Alison Roman isn’t someone who has loved cooking since she was a child. She didn’t develop a strong interest in cooking until she was in high school. Initially, she only began cooking as a way to have an excuse to put off doing her homework. She told NPR, ” I felt like – the question I would get asked when my parents would come home – they’d say, did you do your homework? And I’d say, no, but I made dinner. And that got me a little bit of time.”

2. She Tries Not To Read What People Say About Her

Lots of celebrities have expressed that dealing with negative comments can seriously affect their mental health. With that being said, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Alison makes it a point not to read what people on the internet say about her.

3. She Caught Flack For Comments About Chrissy Teigan And Marie Kondo

Recently, Alison Roman found herself in the center of some heated controversy after she made some questionable comments about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. In regards to Teigen, Alison said, “what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.” In regards to Kondo, Alison said, “Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… I’m like, damn, b*tch, you f**king just sold out immediately!” Teigen immediately took to social media do discuss her distaste with the remarks and many other people followed. Alison has since issued an apology for what she said.

4. She’s Been Cooking More While In Quarantine

Like almost everyone else in the world, Alison Roman has been spending a lot more time in the house due to COVID-19. For Alison, more time in the house means more time in the kitchen, and she’s been cooking a lot more than usual. But even though she’s cooking more, she says that it’s been far less purposeful.

5. She Used To Post On YouTube

At this point in time, Instagram is Alison’s most prominent social media platform. However, she also had a stint in YouTube in 2017. Even though it’s been a couple of years since she posted a video on her channel, she currently has over 11,000 subscribers.

6. She Loves Shopping At Specialty Stores In NYC

People who love to cook are often very selective about where they choose to buy their groceries from. Alison is no exception. Her favorite places to shop are speciality food stores in New York City. However, if she’s out of town or not near one of her favorite stores, she also loves to shop at Whole Foods.

7. There Are 3 Items She’s Always Willing To Splurge On

Salt, olive oil, and anchovies are three ingredients Alison will never be cheap about. According to Alison, “You can always taste the difference. I cook with them so frequently that I really notice the difference between the good options and the cheap ones”.

8. Both Of Her Parents Cooked

Alison Roman grew up in a home where both of her parents cooked and the family rarely ate out at restaurants. Although neither of them cooked professionally, they instilled a love for preparing meals in their daughter.

9. She Loves To Host Dinner Parties

Not only does Alison enjoy cooking for parties, she likes hosting them as well. She loves to hosts gatherings at her home. Although most people probably would expect her get-togethers to be on the fancy side, she actually  likes to to keep them as casual as possible.

10. She Believes The Cook Shouldn’t Apologize

If there’s one rule that Alison lives by, it’s something that she learned from Julia Child: “Never apologize for the food.” She believes there’s nothing worse than a cook making an announcement before serving the food to warn people that something may not taste right. She says as long as the person preparing the food does their best, the people eating it will be grateful


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Want to Appears in Better Call Saul Season 6
10 Things You Didn’t Know About Chris Fischer
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Council of Dads
The Chronicles of Narnia
Why a Chronicles of Narnia TV Series Makes a Lot of Sense
Spider
Tobey Maguire’s Screen Test from Spider-Man Has Been Uncovered
Jerry Bruckheimer Confirms That National Treasure 3 is in the Works
Horror and Sci Fi Movies Shed Light on How to Survive a Pandemic
Why The Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise Certainly Needs a Reboot
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alison Roman
This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con Will Be an At Home Edition
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Rachel Wattley AKA Jade
Wendy Williams Calls Other At Home TV Hosts “Disgusting”
A Live Action Secret Warriors is Reportedly in Development at Marvel
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft