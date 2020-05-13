If you’re not a natural in the kitchen, you may dread having to make a meal. Fortunately, a cook book can help you work magic. In fact, even the most talented cooks turn to cook books from time to time. Alison Roman’s recipes are among the most trusted in the business. The well-known cook and author has released three cook books since 2015, and she has become very popular in the process. She has even gone viral a few times thanks to her recipes being repeatedly shared on social media. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alison Roman.
1. She Started Cooking As A Way To Avoid Homework
Surprisingly, Alison Roman isn’t someone who has loved cooking since she was a child. She didn’t develop a strong interest in cooking until she was in high school. Initially, she only began cooking as a way to have an excuse to put off doing her homework. She told NPR, ” I felt like – the question I would get asked when my parents would come home – they’d say, did you do your homework? And I’d say, no, but I made dinner. And that got me a little bit of time.”
2. She Tries Not To Read What People Say About Her
Lots of celebrities have expressed that dealing with negative comments can seriously affect their mental health. With that being said, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that Alison makes it a point not to read what people on the internet say about her.
3. She Caught Flack For Comments About Chrissy Teigan And Marie Kondo
Recently, Alison Roman found herself in the center of some heated controversy after she made some questionable comments about Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo. In regards to Teigen, Alison said, “what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that.” In regards to Kondo, Alison said, “Like the idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… I’m like, damn, b*tch, you f**king just sold out immediately!” Teigen immediately took to social media do discuss her distaste with the remarks and many other people followed. Alison has since issued an apology for what she said.
4. She’s Been Cooking More While In Quarantine
Like almost everyone else in the world, Alison Roman has been spending a lot more time in the house due to COVID-19. For Alison, more time in the house means more time in the kitchen, and she’s been cooking a lot more than usual. But even though she’s cooking more, she says that it’s been far less purposeful.
5. She Used To Post On YouTube
At this point in time, Instagram is Alison’s most prominent social media platform. However, she also had a stint in YouTube in 2017. Even though it’s been a couple of years since she posted a video on her channel, she currently has over 11,000 subscribers.
6. She Loves Shopping At Specialty Stores In NYC
People who love to cook are often very selective about where they choose to buy their groceries from. Alison is no exception. Her favorite places to shop are speciality food stores in New York City. However, if she’s out of town or not near one of her favorite stores, she also loves to shop at Whole Foods.
7. There Are 3 Items She’s Always Willing To Splurge On
Salt, olive oil, and anchovies are three ingredients Alison will never be cheap about. According to Alison, “You can always taste the difference. I cook with them so frequently that I really notice the difference between the good options and the cheap ones”.
8. Both Of Her Parents Cooked
Alison Roman grew up in a home where both of her parents cooked and the family rarely ate out at restaurants. Although neither of them cooked professionally, they instilled a love for preparing meals in their daughter.
9. She Loves To Host Dinner Parties
Not only does Alison enjoy cooking for parties, she likes hosting them as well. She loves to hosts gatherings at her home. Although most people probably would expect her get-togethers to be on the fancy side, she actually likes to to keep them as casual as possible.
10. She Believes The Cook Shouldn’t Apologize
If there’s one rule that Alison lives by, it’s something that she learned from Julia Child: “Never apologize for the food.” She believes there’s nothing worse than a cook making an announcement before serving the food to warn people that something may not taste right. She says as long as the person preparing the food does their best, the people eating it will be grateful