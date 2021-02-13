It’s been less than 15 years since Allison Wright made her first on screen appearance, but she’s always carried herself with the grace and confidence of someone who has been in the industry for decades. During her career she has proven that she’s capable of playing a wide variety of roles and she can pull off any genre. Many people will remember her best from her role in shows like The Americans and Sneaky Pete. More recently, she has been in the hit series Snowpiercer and her role has continued to solidify the fact that she’s a top-notch actress. It’ll be interesting to see what else she can accomplish in the next 15 years. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Alison Wright.
1. She Was Adopted
Alison Wright has never been the type of celebrity who wanted to be an open book in front of the public, so there isn’t a lot of personal information about her online. One thing we do know, however, is that she was adopted. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to learn anything else about her adoptive parents. It’s unclear if she was ever in touch with her biological family.
2. She’s An Emmy Nominee
Every actor looks forward to the day when their name is on the list of nominations for a big award. Alison got to experience that feeling several times in her career. Most notably, she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2017 for her work in The Americans. Hopefully there will be more major nominations — and even some wins — in Alison’s future.
3. She’s Formally Trained
Alison has always been very serious about perfecting her craft. She underwent formal training at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in Los Angeles. The school has a long history of producing successful actors. Some alumni include Laura Dern, Alec Baldwin, and Chandra Wilson.
4. Auditioning For Mr. Robot Was One Of The Worst Moments In Her Career
Even the best and most successful actors have at least one story about an audition that went horribly wrong. For Alison, that moment came when she was auditioning for the TV series Mr. Robot. She told The Chicago Tribune, “So I go in, overly confident, and I put a whole handful of peanuts into my mouth and I realize I’m in trouble right away. I hadn’t taken any water in with me and of course my mouth is getting dryer and dryer. I was trying to chew and swallow and as soon as I started talking, I’m having to cough and clear my throat. And somebody stopped me right away and was like, ‘Do you need some water?’ And I was like (sputtering) and there was a pregnant pause…then somebody had to go out of the room and get me a bottle of water.” She continued to explain that everything about the audition just didn’t go the way she hoped. She didn’t end up getting the part.
5. She Enjoys Doing An American Accent
Alison does an American accent so well that some people have probably assumed she’s American. In reality, however, she was born and raised in England. While she is very proud of her roots, being able to do an American accent has been an essential part of her career and it’s something she actually enjoys doing.
6. She’s Passionate About Human Rights
Once an actor reaches a certain level of success, it can be easy for them to fall out of touch with ‘regular’ people. Alison has worked hard to make sure that hasn’t happened to her. She is very passionate about human rights and has spoken out to support causes such as the fight to end racism, ending police brutality, and LGBT rights.
7. She Has Theater Experience
Alison has spent the majority of her career on screens, but she’s also done her fair share of work on the stage. She has earned a handful of theater credits over the course of her career for her role in plays like Marie and Bruce and Othello. Similarly to many other actors, Alison feels the stage will always have a special place in her heart.
8. She’s A Dog Mom
We weren’t able to find any information to determine whether or not Alison has any children of her own, but what we do know is that she’s a devoted pet parent. She has a dog named Luigi who she often posts pictures of on social media. As you can guess, her followers love it every time she pops up.
9. She’s A Fan Of The Crown
Oftentimes, actors express that they don’t like to spend their free time watching TV. Alison isn’t that kind of actor, though. There are some shows she likes to tune into, and Netflix’s The Crown is one of them. If you’ve seen the series, you know just how easy it is to get addicted to.
10. She Was A Dancer Growing Up
From an early age it was apparent that Alison was destined to be a performer of some sort. In addition to acting, she also took dance lessons growing up. There was no information on what kind of dancing Alison studied, but it appears those days are behind her now.