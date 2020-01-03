10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alissa Violet

She has a name that sounds like a romance novelist, and good looks that belong on the cover. YouTube sensation Alissa Violet is often best known for her time in the Team 10 house. However, she was already somewhat well known in her own right before she met Jake Paul and moved in with Team Ten. The gorgeous brown-eyed blonde may not have ended up in a long term relationship with Jake or T10, but she hasn’t stopped making content. We were fascinated by her story and had to learn more, so here are ten things you didn’t know about Alissa Violet.
1. Kylie
Alissa wasn’t always an internet star, but she’s always been a star. She had a role on TV at one point. In 2016, Alissa was cast as Kylie on the TV Series The Deleted (2016-present). If you haven’t caught the show yet, it’s a thriller about people disappearing. At first, they seem unconnected, but as the story progresses, the truth naturally comes out. It has some tremendous, terrifying moments.
2. More Than One
While The Deleted may have been Alissa’s first role on TV, it wasn’t her only time getting the golden callback from a casting director. She was also in a hilarious show called Party in the Back. The show follows several comedians as they go through the motions, and by ‘go through the motions,’ we mean work much harder at doing nothing than they ever do at their jobs. Alissa was amusing on the show, and it’s worth the laughs. As it turns out, she was on her way to stardom before Team 10, and Jake Paul ever knew who she was. Then again, maybe he did, and that’s why he wanted her number. Okay, that and she’s stunningly beautiful.
3. How She Met Jake Paul
According to a YouTube Video about Alissa didn’t know that the Famous YouTuber was making a local appearance when she went to the mall one day. A group of young women was gathered, and she asked what was going on. They explained the situation and asked for a ride, which she gave them. That’s how she met Jake, and exchanged numbers with him, which resulted in the couple dating and her moving into the Team 10 house. Sometimes doing the right thing can have unexpected results.
4. Writer
In addition to her budding silver screen Career, Alissa is also a writer. She’s co-written and co-starred in the music video “It’s Every Night Sis from Rice gum, with fellow writer Bryan Le. We don’t know whether she has any plans to continue writing in the future, but it’s always nice to find that a rising star is multi-talented.
5. Ohio?
Alissa wasn’t born in L.A. Instead, in 1996, she was born Alissa Violet-Marie Butler, in Ohio. We all know that talent and beauty come from all over, but she certainly seems like she was born to live in Hollywood. Clearly, Alissa thought so too because when she graduated high school, she packed her things and headed west with stars in her eyes like so many young people do. The difference is that she succeeded where most people spend years and ultimately fail to get their fifteen minutes of fame. Alissa didn’t even tell her parents when she bought the ticket to go to California, according to a video on Bellazon.
6. Next Please
After rising to prominence on social media like Vine, Alissa got a lot of attention. Sure, she collected a ton of followers and fans, but they weren’t the only ones who saw her. Next Models signed the influencer at one point a few years back. Things must have gone well since her LinkedIn page has her listed as a model there for the last four years. In fact, that’s about all her LinkedIn page has on it. We’d expect to at least see some reference to her social media work too. Perhaps it’s an old profile she’s forgotten.
7. Living the Dream
Alissa knew that everyone back home in Ohio wanted her to stick around. She knew that they expected her to go to the local college and get a tiresome degree. However, it was never the life she wanted. Alissa has always loved being in the spotlight, and she’s not afraid to say so. She believes that if there’s a life you want to live, then you need to get up and go where that life takes you so you will be able to look back later and know that you did what you wanted with your life.
8. Following
Whether you’re a loyal follower or someone who is just discovering Alissa Violet for the first time, you won’t have a hard time finding more of her. She’s done plenty of modeling, and there were those two TV shows, but mostly, you’ll find her on the internet where she rose to fame. Back before Vine shut down in 2017, she had 600,000 followers there. Between her 2.1 million followers on Twitter, 8.7 million followers on Instagram, and 3.8 million YouTube subscribers, Alissa has amassed a considerable following. Her YouTube videos alone have had over two-hundred million views so far.
9. Net Worth
Most twenty-three-year-olds are working a low wage job or going to college for a degree. There’s certainly nothing wrong with that. After all, we need people to cook food and staff desks in the service industry, among other things. Alissa herself had a side job back when she lived in Ohio. However, for some people, that’s never going to be enough, and Alissa is one of those people. Luckily for her, she’s good at what she does. According to Wealthy Gorilla, Alissa has made more as a social media star and model than most people will make in ten years. Her estimated net worth as of 2019 was around half a million dollars.
10. Selfish & Happy
Alissa Violet certainly knows what she wants and how to get it. The social media star said this on her Twitter account: “You have to be selfish in life. I just learned this from ordering ice cream, and I was nice enough to let my “friends” try my favorite flavor, and before I knew it, it was all gone. Now I’m pissed. So be SELFISH.”
Final Thoughts
Living the life she wants, in the place she always wanted to be, Alissa seems to have it all figured out. Hopefully, she can stay on top and keep influencing and modeling for many years to come. Alissa is undoubtedly excellent at what she does. As for her short time with Team 10 and Jake Paul, it may have bumped her subscribers and followers a bit, but she already had that going before she met him, and she didn’t stop when the relationship broke down. What do you think of the new trend of young wealthy social media influencers? Is this the way of the future, or is it like Vine… destined to burn out? Let us know why you feel the way you do in the comments section below.