Alisyn Camerota has been a consistent presence in the journalism world for more than a decade. Over the course of her career, she has gone from working at small local news stations to being on one of the countries largest nationwide news platforms. Her ability to deliver the news in a cool, calm, and informative matter has made her a trusted presence in homes across the country. After spending years as the co-host of New Day alongside John Berman, Alisyn is eventually moving on to new things. She is now the anchor of CNN’s weekday coverage and her fans are excited to see her Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alisyn Camerota.
1. She Is A New Jersey Native
Aliysn is a native of New Jersey where she grew up in a small town called Shrewsbury. She decided that she wanted to become a reporter when she was just 15-years-old after being inspired by Phil Donahue. Aliysn currently lives in Connecticut with her family.
2. She Has Twins
Aliysn has devoted a lot of time to her career, but she’s also devoted a lot of time to her personal life. She has been happily married to Tim Lewis since 2002 and the couple has three children together including a set of fraternal twin daughters. Tim works for an equity firm called Southfield Capital.
3. She Is An Author
News isn’t the only way that Alisyn likes to share stories with the world. In 2017, she released a book titled Amanda Wakes Up which focused on the story of a young reporter who gets a job with a major news station. Although the story is fictional, many of the elements were taken from Alisyn’s personal experience. It’s unclear whether she has plans to write more books in the future.
4. She Has Some Acting Experience
Typically when people think of Alisyn being in front of the camera, her work as a journalist is what comes to mind. However, she has also done a little bit of acting over the years. According to her IMDB page, she has acting credits for appearances in Astro Murphy and House of Cards.
5. She Loves A Good Cocktail
Anyone who has ever worked at a bar (or a restaurant) will tell you that making a great cocktail is about more than just putting ingredients into cups. It is an entire work of art that requires creativity, skill, and patience. Luckily for Alisyn she has all three of those things. She loves making cocktails and sharing her recipes on social media.
6. She Is An Emmy Nominee
Everybody likes to know that their hard work is being recognized and in the news industry that recognition often comes in the form of an award. Alisyn has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and though she’s yet to bring one home, many believe that there is certainly a win in her future.
7. She Has A YouTube Channel
Like many of her colleuges Alisyn is very active on social media. She started a YouTube channel in 2020. So far, all of her content consists of clips from her work with CNN. Despite having just 165 subscribers, Alisyn’s channel has gottem more than 66,000 views.
8. She Loves Fashion
Not only can you always count on Alisyn to deliver the news, but you can bet that she’s always going to do it with style. Alisyn loves fashion and she has a great sense of style. She enjoys coordinating outfits for her time in front of the camera. In his heartfelt send off, her New Day co-host, John Berman, took views on an interesting journey down Alisyn’s outfit selection process.
9. She Is A Huge Music Fan
Music is one of the few things that has the ability to connect people who otherwise wouldn’t have anything in common. While it doesn’t appear that Alisyn is a musician herself, music has always played an important role in her life. She loves listening to music and she believes that music has the power to make even the worst situations a little bit better.
10. She Enjoys Connecting With People On Social Media
Over the last decade or so, social media and journalism have developed a very interesting relationship. Although there was once a time when watching or reading official news outlets was the only way to get up to date information, social media has also taken on that role. Instead of fighting against it, Alisyn has become a very avid social media user which has led to her building a strong following on both Instagram and Twitter.