All 4 Exotic Bows in Destiny 2 Ranked From Worst to Best

Bows are a weapon type that was first introduced in Destiny 2 in the Forsaken expansion, and we haven’t seen too many of them added into the game since then. We’ve seen a few here and there, but all in all it’s mostly just been new Hand Cannons for a while. While Bows are certainly not the most powerful weapon type, I do feel that they have their place amongst everything else, and with certain Exotic Bows getting insanely powerful catalysts, I think it’s time that we see a shift into a Bow meta. Unfortunately, there’s only 4 Exotic Bows in Destiny 2 at the moment, but here’s each of them ranked from worst to best!
4. Wish-Ender
Wish-Ender is one of two Exotic Bows added in the Forsaken expansion in Destiny 2, and for a while it was one of the best weapons in the game. With its Exotic perk “Queen’s Wrath” that states “While aiming down sights with a fully-drawn bow, enemies behind walls are highlighted” and the perk “Broadhead” that states “Piercing arrowhead that damages the target on entry and exit. One shot can overpenetrate multiple targets” Wish-Ender was an absolute unit in its prime. It allowed arrows fired from the weapon to do damage twice, it allowed the weapon to hit several targets with a single arrow, and it bypassed certain enemy shields, plus it was an absolute monster in Crucible, since you could see enemies through walls, which gave you an incredible advantage over other players. Unfortunately, Wish-Ender just isn’t what it used to be, since it has received some pretty hefty nerfs – or rather fixes – that solved an issue in which Wish-Ender was dealing three times as much damage as it should have been. This fix led to an almost instant drop in weapon usage and it is incredibly rare to see anyone using this weapon nowadays – it’s just not worth the Exotic slot that could be used by Anarchy or Xenophage.
3. Le Monarque
Le Monarque was introduced in the Black Armory DLC and it has an Exotic perk called “Poison Arrows.” What this Exotic perk states is “Arrows fired quickly after a full draw become poison arrows. Precision hits with poison arrows spread poison to nearby enemies.” This was – and still is – an incredibly powerful Bow that, when used properly, can wipe out an entire enemy team in Trials of Osiris, can clear ads like nobody’s business, and can deal some pretty decent tick damage over time to bosses, though I would definitely not recommend trying to DPS a boss with a Bow, no matter how good it is. In the right hands, Le Monarque can potentially be one of the most lethal weapons in the entire game. There’s definitely a lot of PvP and PvE potential with Le Monarque.
2. Ticuu’s Divination
Ticuu’s Divination was the seasonal weapon from Season of the Chosen that was available in the Season Pass. The Exotic perk for this Exotic Bow is called “Sacred Flame” and it states that “Hipfiring this weapon fires multiple tracking projectiles. Targets marked by these projectiles explode upon death, or when struck by another Sacred Flame’s explosion.” The other perk that goes along with Sacred Flame, “Causality Arrows”, states that “Arrows fired while aiming down sights cause Sacred Flames to instantly detonate. Precision hits with perfectly drawn arrows increase the power of this detonation.” Ticuu’s Divination is a weapon that will absolutely take quite a lot of practice to truly master, but once you’ve got the hang of it, it is an absolute monster. Within Crucible, you can one-tap most Guardians with a Sacred Flame explosion, so you would only need to hip fire a single shot and then get one precision hit to instantly kill another Guardian. Within PvE content, there’s so much ad-clearing potential for this gun, and when it was introduced, we had Overload Bow which made it even more viable in the game. The catalyst for this Exotic Bow also gives more damage to perfectly drawn Causality Arrows which increases its effectiveness against bosses, but again, if you’ve got another option, you probably shouldn’t be using a Bow for DPS.
1. Trinity Ghoul
There was a time when Trinity Ghoul was a much less useful weapon, but now it has a ridiculously powerful catalyst that allows its perk “Lightning Rod” to trigger from any Arc damage final blow. The Exotic perk on Trinity Ghoul is called “Split Electron” and it says that the weapon “Fires an arrow that splits when released. Aiming down sights and fully drawing the bow both decrease the spread.” The perk Lightning Rod states that “Precision kills grant the next shot chain-lightning capabilities.” Without the catalyst, Trinity Ghoul was a niche weapon at best and rarely used, but now that the catalyst allows you to trigger this chain-lightning on any Arc final blow, this thing is an ad-clearing monster and is by far the best Exotic Bow in Destiny 2.
I do hope that Bungie continues to improve the state of Bows in Destiny 2 and hopefully they will become more useful as time goes on, and who knows maybe we’ll start to see a few more Exotic Bows show up here and there!