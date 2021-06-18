All 7 Exotic Hunter Helmets in Destiny 2 Ranked From Worst to Best

Destiny 2 is well-known by players all around the world as having some incredibly unique weapons and pieces of armor called “Exotics.” These Exotic weapons and armor pieces grant the user all kinds of abilities, and provide them with other useful perks. Today, we’re going to talk a bit about the Hunter class and the Exotic Helmets that are currently available to players who have chosen this class. There are a total of seven Exotic Helmets that Hunters have available to them, and while there certainly are some that aren’t the greatest, there are others that are nearly essential for any form of Boss DPS in endgame content (Hunters, you know what I’m talking about). So, how do each of these Exotic Hunter Helmets stack up against each other in Destiny 2?
7. Knucklehead Radar
Knucklehead Radar is a Helmet that “provides radar while you’re aiming. Enhances your radar resolution when crouched.” I can’t tell you the last time I saw someone wearing this Helmet, because there are just so many other options to use. If you’re going to use this armor piece, it’s going to be in Crucible, but if you’re in Crucible then chances are you’re either running St0mp-EE5, or Wormhusk Crown. There just isn’t any viable reason to run Knucklehead Radar anymore, so hopefully Bungie gives it a rework sometime in the future.
6. Foetracer
Foetracer is a Helmet with an Exotic perk called “Relentless Tracker,” which states “visually marks targeted enemies. Deals more damage to low-health marked enemies.” While this isn’t necessarily a bad Exotic, there’s definitely quite a few better alternatives. However, if you don’t have anything else, Foetracer can actually be a pretty decent pick in Crucible – especially Trials of Osiris.
5. Graviton Forfeit
Graviton Forfeit’s Exotic perk, “Vanishing Shadow,” states that it “increases the duration of any invisibility effects. Your melee recharges faster while you are invisible.” The only time that I would really recommend running Graviton Forfeit is if you’re attempting to solo a difficult activity as a Hunter, or if you’re trying to speedrun an activity and you’re trying to avoid as many enemies as possible. If those are your goals, then sure, Graviton Forfeit is a great option. Otherwise, you’ve probably got some better options in your Exotic arsenal.
4. Mask of Bakris
I’ve heard that Mask of Bakris is actually really good and there is a ton of build potential with this Helmet. The Exotic perk, “Light Shift,” states that it “replaces your Stasis subclass Dodge ability with a longer range, faster moving Shift that partially cloaks you during use. After Shifting, your Arc weapons deal increased damage to combatants for a short time, and you deal increased damage to all slowed or frozen combatants.” While this Exotic can be really powerful, I am putting it a bit lower (or higher?) on the list, because not only does it force you into a single subclass, but it also forces you into a single weapon damage type to reap the benefits of it. I do think it has potential, but it just seems a bit too restricting.
3. Assassin’s Cowl
Assassin’s Cowl and Graviton Forfeit are both Exotics that deal with invisibility. However, the Exotic perk on Assassin’s Cowl states “Powered melee final blows grant invisibility and restore a portion of health and shields. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the duration of the invisibility and the amount of health and shields restored.” With Assassin’s Cowl, there are a couple things that Graviton does not do. For instance, Graviton locks you into the Void subclass, nor does it provide any benefit to health regeneration. Assassin’s Cowl does not lock you into a specific subclass, and it provides health and shield regeneration.
2. Wormhusk Crown
Wormhusk Crown is probably the most all-around useful Exotic Hunter Helmet in Destiny 2 right now, because it gives you a small health and shield boost upon dodging, regardless of subclass. This is useful in both Crucible and PvE content, especially when you’re teetering on the brink of death, and just need a small boost of health to keep you alive. While it’s certainly not an absolute necessity, it’s definitely a nice crutch to fall back on if you need it.
1. Celestial Nighthawk
Okay, so if there’s a single piece of Exotic Hunter armor in general that is an absolute necessity for any Hunter to have – it’s Celestial Nighthawk without a doubt. The Exotic perk for this Helmet, “Hawkeye Hack” states that it “modifies Golden Gun to fire a single high-damage shot. Enemies eliminated by the shot explode and grant you Super energy.” While this does lock you into a single subclass, if you’re doing any sort of Boss DPS and you are a Hunter – you are more than likely going to be asked to put this on. The damage that Nighthawk produces is just unbelievable and nothing else can even compare to it.
So, there you go! My list of each currently available Exotic Hunter Helmet in Destiny 2!