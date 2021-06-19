All 8 Exotic Hunter Chests in Destiny 2 Ranked From Worst to Best

Destiny 2 is well-known by players all around the world as having some incredibly unique weapons and pieces of armor called “Exotics.” These Exotic weapons and armor pieces grant the user all kinds of abilities, and provide them with other useful perks. Today, we’re going to talk a bit about the Hunter class and the Exotic Helmets that are currently available to players who have chosen this class. There are a total of eight Exotic Chests that Hunters have available to them, and while there certainly are some that aren’t the greatest, there are others that are nearly essential for any form of Boss DPS in endgame content (Hunters, you know what I’m talking about). So, how do each of these Exotic Hunter Chests stack up against each other in Destiny 2?
The Dragon’s Shadow
The Dragon’s Shadow and its Exotic perk “Wraithmetal Mail” states that “dodging reloads all weapons and increases both movement and weapon handling speeds for a brief time.” If Marksman’s Dodge wasn’t a thing already, this Exotic would be pretty useful, but it is, so Dragon’s Shadow is pretty useless. The only way I could see this being useful is if you want to run Gambler’s Dodge as well as have the effects of Marksman’s Dodge.
The Sixth Coyote
The Sixth Coyote literally just gives you a second dodge charge. While dodging is incredibly useful, it’s also incredibly easy to continuously regain your dodge ability by getting a melee kill. I just don’t really see the point in running The Sixth Coyote if you have any other Exotic – except maybe Dragon’s Shadow.
Raiju’s Harness
Raiju’s Harness allows you to deactivate Whirlwind Guard early, and makes it so that guarding doesn’t consume extra Super energy. Guarding can be pretty useful, but I don’t really think that it’s good enough to warrant an entire Exotic dedicated to removing its Super energy requirement.
Ophidia Spathe
Ophidia Spathe grants two knives per charge, which means that you just throw two knives instead of one. This is definitely useful, especially if you need melee kills, but as with the other Hunter Exotics above, there’s just better options out there.
Gwisin Vest
Gwisin Vest and its Exotic perk, “Roving Assassin,” states “each Spectral Blades kill you make before going into stealth will restore more of your Super energy.” This Exotic is pretty useful, especially if you’re in an activity with a ton of enemies.
Omnioculus
Omnioculus is not only one of the most interesting Hunter Exotics that I’ve ever seen, but it’s also actually pretty useful. Its Exotic perk, “Beyond The Veil,” states that “you gain a second Smoke Bomb charge and have damage resistance while invisible. When you make an ally invisible, they gain damage resistance while invisible and you gain melee energy.” This is one of the most useful Exotics that Hunters can have, for the simple fact that it provides a benefit to more than just the user. Of course, if you’re playing with a couple of blueberries, then you will absolutely never see this Exotic get any use. I feel like this is one of the most underutilized Exotics in the game, because it has so much utility, especially in endgame content where your primary goal is to literally just survive. I can definitely see this being used in Grandmaster Nightfalls.
Raiden Flux
For the number two Exotic Hunter Chest, I’m going to have to go with Raiden Flux. The ability to increase damage output and duration is a huge plus, though it is a bit situational as you’ll need to get up close and personal with the enemy/enemies that you’re trying to damage, so it won’t work all that well with ranged Bosses.
Lucky Raspberry
I’m going to have to give Lucky Raspberry the number one pick for Exotic Hunter Chests. Lucky Raspberry will always be one of my favorite Destiny Exotics, simply because of Shiro-4 and Eris Morn. Both of these characters are shown wearing this Exotic in Destiny 1 and Eris is shown still wearing it in Destiny 2 (I still miss Shiro-4). Lucky Raspberry’s Exotic perk, “Probability Matrix,” states that it “increases the chaining capabilities of Arc Bolt Grenade and has a chance to recharge it each time it deals damage. A full chain always recharges.” Recharging grenade energy is always a good thing, and the fact that you don’t even need to get kills to recharge your Arc Bolt grenade is even better! This is definitely a great option when ability damage is increased – like Atheon in the Vault of Glass.
In all honesty, I had a hard time with this list, because I don’t really care for many of the Exotic Hunter Chests. Typically, when I’m running a Hunter Exotic in Destiny 2, it isn’t a chest piece, because they are all pretty underwhelming.