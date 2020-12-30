All of Baby Grogu’s Cute Noises Compiled Into One Star Wars Video

If there was one character that’s taken the last year by storm it has to be Grogu, even if others would want to argue that the little guy might have to share the top spot. The little green guy definitely came as a surprise from the first moment he was revealed in season 1 of The Mandalorian, especially since apart from video games and graphic novels, there have only ever been two beings of the same race that held any prominence, those being Yoda and Yaddle. But the fact that Grogu is 50 years old and still looks and sounds like a baby does make sense in a way considering that Yoda and Yaddle were both quite old when they passed. Obviously, that wisdom and knowledge would take a while to obtain, but now a lot of us are hoping that Grogu will somehow be revealed to have survived Kylo Ren’s betrayal of Luke Skywalker’s Jedi Academy since otherwise, it’s too sad to contemplate at this time. But it does feel as though maintaining his status as a baby would make sense considering that if he started talking with full sentences and sounding a little too developed it might have killed some of the allure. He still would have been seen as interesting no doubt, but the whole baby angle feels as if it was carefully researched and found to be highly preferable.
a compilation of grogu’s cute noises 🥺 pic.twitter.com/E3OMt5Cvrz
— polly ❦ (@djarinsoka) December 22, 2020
It’s also easy to think that if Grogu had been fully aware and steeped in the Force that things would have been a little too easy and the story would have therefore been kind of pointless since his knowledge of the Force felt more instinctual than anything. Grogu’s species are able to tap into the Force far more than many others, but if anyone has read the EU they might have found that some species simply are more attuned for various reasons. But his cooing and burbling definitely gave the show a different feel, as allowing him to talk and ramble on or spout words of wisdom might have made a lot of fans wonder why he couldn’t just get himself out of trouble or why he couldn’t sense danger when it was near. Grogu has a definite understanding of some things, as it’s seen that he can figure them out eventually and from a very fundamental perspective. For instance, it wasn’t hard for him to realize that the mudhorn was about to kill his benefactor, which prompted him to tap into the Force to help out. But again, as everyone saw, his knowledge and experience of the Force and his level of power are great, but it’s limited since he’s still young. Had he been too powerful and any older it’s likely that his limits wouldn’t be as great.
Now the question is, just how powerful will he become under Master Luke Skywalker, since his raw, natural talent is something that Luke might not have seen before at that point, since remember, he hadn’t trained Kylo Ren by the end of The Mandalorian season 2, or we assume he hasn’t since he’s still fairly young and things haven’t come to light yet that would precipitate Ben Solo’s fall. So between the end of season 2 and whenever Ben turned on his master, it’s fair to assume that Grogu would have received enough instruction on how to survive and how to access the Force in a manner that could possibly eclipse Kylo if he was given the proper instruction. So this kind of leaves the little guy’s story wide open at this point but does point to a few dire possibilities that a lot of people might not want to think about. At this point no one wants to think that Grogu might have been one of the casualties of Kylo Ren’s rise, nor does anyone want to think that the Academy was destroyed before he gained the type of training he needed. For that matter, no one wants to think that Ahsoka Tano would have perished either, so maybe she and Grogu went on the run, again, to forge their own fates within the Star Wars galaxy during the most recent trilogy.
There’s so much to contemplate and quite a bit to think about since the arrival of Luke Skywalker during The Mandalorian finale. There’s also the matter of what season 3 is going to be like without the kid around since there’s plenty of story left, but Grogu was without a doubt one of the most intriguing parts. Still, it does feel as though the issue between Din Djarin and Bo-Katan might be interesting to see play out since he doesn’t want the darksaber and she desires it to rule Mandalore. It also feels as though Moff Gideon might have more to do with this story. But it’s going to be a long wait until we find out, and whether Grogu will be around during the next season is hard to say.