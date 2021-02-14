All Of The New Weapons in Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen

Season of the Chosen released on February 9 and brought with it a whole lot of new weapons and let me tell you – they’re awesome. Past seasons have been lacking pretty hard in the weapons department with Season of the Hunt bringing a total of 7 new weapons to chase. Unfortunately, most of these weapons were….less than great. They looked cool, but also didn’t really suit the aesthetic of Season of the Hunt. This time around, Season of the Chosen has brought us a total of 34 weapons new to Destiny 2! 34! That’s over 4 times as many weapons as Season of the Hunt. The best part about these weapons (at least the ones that I’ve got my hands on) is that they’re not only good, but they match the Cabal aesthetic of Season of the Chosen! So what are these new weapons?
Ticuu’s Divination (Bow)
Ticuu’s Divination is the new seasonal Exotic Bow for Season of the Chosen. It’s a solar energy Bow that can track targets and set them on fire when fired from the hip.
The Messenger (Pulse Rifle)
The Messenger is a brand new Pulse Rifle obtained through Trials of Osiris.
The Messenger (Adept)
The Messenger (Adept) is the Adept version of the base weapon. This can only be obtained by going flawless in Trials of Osiris.
The Time-Worn Spire (Pulse Rifle)
The Time-Worn Spire is a brand new Pulse Rifle that can be obtained from Iron Banner.
Extraordinary Rendition (SMG)
The Extraordinary Rendition is one of the Season of the Chosen weapons and it’s fantastic. It can be obtained through any source of seasonal gear, such as Battlegrounds and Focused Umbral Engrams.
Multimach CCX (SMG)
The Multimach CCX is another new SMG that can be obtained from Iron Banner.
Shadow Price (Auto Rifle)
The Shadow Price is an auto rifle exclusive to Nightfall: The Ordeal and is making its return from Destiny 1.
Shadow Price (Adept)
The Adept version of Shadow Price is exclusive to Grandmaster Nightfall completions and will have access to Adept mods and an Adept shader, just like Adept Trials weapons.
Imperial Needle (Bow)
The Imperial Needle is a new void energy Bow that can be obtained from any source of seasonal gear.
Cartesian Coordinate (Fusion Rifle)
The Cartesian Coordinate is a solar energy Fusion Rifle that can be obtained by opening Legendary engrams and earning faction rank-up packages.
Trinary System (Fusion Rifle)
The Trinary System is another solar energy Fusion Rifle that can be obtained by completing Gambit matches and earning rank-up packages from the Drifter.
Salvager’s Salvo (Grenade Launcher)
Salvager’s Salvo is an energy Grenade Launcher that is available through completion of the Salvager’s Salvo Armament Quest.
Bottom Dollar (Hand Cannon)
The Bottom Dollar is a void energy Hand Cannon that can be obtained through completing Gambit matches and earning rank-up packages from the Drifter.
Igneous Hammer (Hand Cannon)
The Igneous Hammer is a solar energy Hand Cannon that can be obtained through Trials of Osiris.
Igneous Hammer (Adept)
The Adept version of the Igneous Hammer can only be obtained by going flawless in Trials of Osiris.
The Palindrome (Hand Cannon)
The Palindrome is a void energy Hand Cannon that can only be obtained in Nightfall: The Ordeal.
The Palindrome (Adept)
The Adept version of The Palindrome can only be obtained by completing Grandmaster Nightfalls.
The Third Axiom (Pulse Rifle)
The Third Axiom is an arc energy Pulse Rifle that can be obtained by completing strikes and earning rank-up packages from Commander Zavala.
Eternal Blazon (Scout Rifle)
The Eternal Blazon is an arc energy Scout Rifle that can be obtained through the use of a Prismatic Lens in a Focused Umbral Engram.
Retrofuturist (Shotgun)
The Retrofuturist is a void energy Shotgun that can be obtained through the use of a Prismatic Lens in a Focused Umbral Engram.
Brass Attacks (Sidearm)
Brass Attacks is a void energy Sidearm that is available in the Season Pass for Season of the Chosen and can be obtained in the Prismatic Recaster and Umbral Decoder.
The Keening (Sidearm)
The Keening is an arc energy Sidearm that can be obtained by completing Crucible matches and earning rank-up packages from Lord Shaxx.
Far Future (Sniper Rifle)
Far Future is a solar energy Sniper Rifle that can be obtained through any source of seasonal gear, such as Battlegrounds and Focused Umbral Engrams.
Frozen Orbit (Sniper Rifle)
Frozen Orbit is a void energy Sniper Rifle that can be obtained by completing Crucible matches and earning rank-up rewards packages from Lord Shaxx.
Tarantula (Linear Fusion Rifle)
Tarantula is an arc Linear Fusion Rifle that is returning from earlier in Destiny 2’s lifetime. It can be obtained by opening Legendary engrams and earning faction rank-up packages.
Threaded Needle (Linear Fusion Rifle)
Threaded Needle is a void Linear Fusion Rifle that can be obtained through any source of seasonal gear, such as Battlegrounds and Focused Umbral Engrams, as well as the Season Pass.
THE SWARM (Machine Gun)
THE SWARM is an arc Machine Gun returning from Destiny 1 and can be obtained exclusively in Nightfall: The Ordeal.
THE SWARM (Adept)
The Adept version of THE SWARM can only be obtained in Grandmaster Nightfalls.
Code Duello (Rocket Launcher)
Code Duello is a solar Rocket Launcher that can be obtained through any source of seasonal gear, such as Battlegrounds, Focused Umbral Engrams, and a week 1 seasonal challenge.
Royal Entry (Rocket Launcher)
Royal Entry is a void Rocket Launcher that can be obtained by completing strikes and earning rank-up packages from Commander Zavala.
Sola’s Scar (Sword)
Sola’s Scar is a new solar Sword that can only be obtained in Trials of Osiris.
Sola’s Scar (Adept)
The Adept version of Sola’s Scar can only be obtained by going flawless in Trials of Osiris.
Holless-IV (Bow)
Holless-IV is a brand new non-legendary/exotic bow, it’s actually a blue (uncommon) bow – the first of its kind.
Exitus Mk. 1 (Machine Gun)
Exitus Mk. 1 is also a new blue (uncommon) machine gun, the first one in the history of Destiny 2.