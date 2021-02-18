Home
All of the Season of the Chosen Seasonal Offerings in Destiny 2

With a brand new season in Destiny 2, Season of the Chosen, comes a brand new bundle of seasonal offerings in the Eververse in-game microtransaction store. These items range from cosmetics such as universal ornaments, weapon ornaments, finishers, ghost shells, transmat effects, ghost projections, and emotes. All of which can be obtained each season through the Eververse store for Silver. So what can you get from Eververse this season in the seasonal offerings page? We’ve actually got some pretty cool items on offer this season and a brand new Exotic ornament for a certain Scourge of the Past Exotic Grenade Launcher that players have been asking to have for quite some time now. So let’s take a look at everything that Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen has to offer in the seasonal offerings tab of the Eververse store!

Miscellaneous

Season of the Chosen Starter Pack

The Season of the Chosen starter pack contains 2 exclusive items, 5 consumables, and Bright Dust. These items include:

  • Veloce Ghost Shell
  • Veloce Cruiser Sparrow
  • Glimmershard (Defeated bosses have a chance to create a shower of Glimmer)
  • Scavenger’s Boon (Combatants defeated with precision final blows have a chance to drop planetary materials)
  • Concentrated Mattergem (Bosses have a chance to drop an Upgrade Module when defeated)

Celestial Warlock Bundle

The Celestial Warlock Bundle contains a full set of Celestial Warlock universal ornaments and can be purchased for 1500 Silver. However, if you already own parts of the Celestial Warlock set, the bundle price will be reduced for each item you already own.

Celestial Hunter Bundle

The Celestial Hunter Bundle contains a full set of Celestial Titan universal ornaments and can be purchased for 1500 Silver. However, if you already own parts of the Celestial Hunter set, the bundle price will be reduced for each item you already own.

Celestial Titan Bundle

The Celestial Titan Bundle contains a full set of Celestial Titan universal ornaments and can be purchased for 1500 Silver. However, if you already own parts of the Celestial Titan set, the bundle price will be reduced for each item you already own.

Season of the Chosen Projections Bundle

This bundle includes 5 Season of the Chosen Ghost projections including Thumb Up Projection, Thumb Down Projection, Taurus Projection, Scorpio Projection, and Pegasus Projection. The bundle can be purchased for 500 Silver. However, if you already own parts of the Celestial Titan set, the bundle price will be reduced for each item you already own.

By My Blade (Warlock Finisher)

The By My Blade Warlock Finisher is available for 800 Silver

Whirling Edge (Hunter Finisher)

The Whirling Edge Hunter Finisher is available for 800 Silver

Seismic Slam (Titan Finisher)

The Seismic Slam Titan Finisher is available for 800 Silver.

Ornaments

Induction Ceremony (Warlock Ornament)

The Induction Ceremony is an ornament available for the Warlock Chestpiece “Stormdancer’s Brace” and can be purchased for 600 Silver.

Charmed, I’m Sure (Hunter Ornament)

The Induction Ceremony is an ornament available for the Hunter Gauntlets “Liar’s Handshake” and can be purchased for 600 Silver.

Mindvault (Titan Ornament)

The Induction Ceremony is an ornament available for the Titan Helmet “An Insurmountable Skullfort” and can be purchased for 600 Silver.

Scrimshander’s Song

Scrimshander’s Song is an Exotic ornament for the One Thousand Voices Exotic Fusion Rifle that is sold for 700 Silver.

Pale Rider

Pale Rider is an Exotic ornament for The Fourth Horseman Exotic Shotgun that is sold for 700 Silver.

Uniocracy

Uniocracy is an Exotic ornament for the Anarchy Exotic Grenade Launcher that is available for 700 Silver.

Atropos

Atropos is an Exotic ornament for the Divinity Exotic Trace Rifle that is available for 700 Silver.

Foundational Structure

Foundational Structure is an Exotic ornament for the Hard Light Exotic Auto Rifle that is available for 700 Silver.

Worldshaper

Worldshaper is an Exotic ornament for the Izanagi’s Burden Exotic Sniper Rifle that is available for 700 Silver.

Tertriary Objective

Tertiary Objective is another Exotic Ornament for the Trinity Ghoul Exotic Bow that is available for 700 Silver.

Emotes

Awkward Five

Awkward Five is an emote available for 800 Silver.

Flailing Dance

Flailing Dance is an emote available for 500 Silver.

Chomping Dance

Chomping Dance is an emote available for 500 Silver.

Showstopper Dance

Showstopper Dance is available for 500 Silver.

Head Banger

Head Banger is available for 500 Silver.

Power Check

Power Check is an emote available for 500 Silver (and it’s based on Dragon Ball Z, so I had to get it)

Sweep the Area

Sweep the Area is an emote available for 500 Silver.

At Long Last

At Long Last is an emote available for 200 Silver.

That’s the One

That’s the One is an emote available for 200 Silver.

Fist Pump

Fist Pump is an emote available for 200 Silver.

Chain Yanker

Chain Yanker is an emote available for 200 Silver.

Ghost Projection

Thumb Up Projection

Thumb Up Projection is a Ghost Projection available for 200 Silver.

Thumb Down Projection

Thumb Down Projection is a Ghost Projection available for 200 Silver.

Taurus Projection

Taurus Projection is a Ghost Projection available for 200 Silver.

Scorpio Projection

Scorpio Projection is a Ghost Projection available for 200 Silver.

Pegasus Projection

Pegasus Projection is a Ghost Projection available for 200 Silver.

Transmat Effect

Ossified Entrance

Ossified Entrance is a Transmat Effect that is available for 200 Silver.

Heartbreaking Entrance

Heartbreaking Entrance is a Transmat Effect that is available for 200 Silver.

And….that’s everything we’ve got on offer for the seasonal offerings for Season of the Chosen in Destiny 2! Come back next season to see what you can purchase from Eververse!

