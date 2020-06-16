10 Things You Didn’t Know about All on the Line

Fishing shows have become surprisingly popular over the last decade or so. Who would’ve ever thought that watching people fish could be so entertaining? In the spirit of keeping the momentum going, the Discovery Channel has recently aired a new fishing show called All on the Line. Like other similar shows, All on the Line will follow fisherman in Gloucester who are attempting to catch the biggest Atlantic Bluefin Tuna. However, this show has a unique twist that makes the competition even more intense than usual. If you love the thrill of watching people fish in the open water, this is one show you won’t want to miss. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Discovery’s new season, All on the Line.
1. Each Boat Can Only Catch 1 Fish Per Day
On other fishing shows, the goal is usually to catch as many fish as possible. However, the crews on All on the Line will have to shift their focus to solely concentrate on the size of the fish. Each boat will only be allowed to catch one Atlantic Bluefin Tuna per day. The fishermen must also reel the fish in by hand.
2. The Show Isn’t Just About Competition
The element of competition always makes for great TV. Competition will definitely be at the center of All on the Line, but that won’t be the only focus of the show. Viewers will also get the chance to see the amount of team work and dedication that goes into fishing for Atlantic Bluefin Tuna.
3. Fisherman Can Earn Up To $20,000 Per Catch
When most people think of lucrative careers, fishing isn’t one that comes to mind. But maybe it should. Although commercial fishing is lots of hard work, it can really pay off. Since Atlantic Bluefin Tuna are so rare, fishermen can earn up to $20,000 just for one fish. A fisherman can earn a six figure income by catching just a few fish a week.
4. The Weather Will Get Dangerous
For more people fishing is a way to rest and unwind while enjoying the beauty of the outdoors. However, for professional fishermen, it is a completely different experience. Fishing in the middle of the ocean isn’t quiet and relaxing at all. The Gloucester area has become well-known for it’s treacherous waters, and this is something both crews will have to navigate.
5. The Show Hopes To Educate Viewers
The number one goal is every TV show is to keep viewers entertained, and that’s something All on the Line has no problem doing. That isn’t the only goal, though. The show’s cast hopes that All on the Line will help education viewers on the realities of commercial fishing.
6. The Show Has A Connection To The Grateful Dead
Fishing and rock music aren’t usually mentioned in the same sentence, but they are now thanks to Johnny Johnson, the captain of the Subdiver. Johnny has loved fishing for most of his life, and new that he wanted to become a professional fisherman. However, he is also passionate about music. During the 80s, he toured with the legendary band, Grateful Dead, as a member of the road crew.
7. Both Crews Are Incredibly Skilled
The cast of All on the Line is made up of crew from two boats: the Julia Nicole and the Subdiver. Both boats are led by experienced captains and crew members. Dan Smith Sr., the captain of the Julia Nicole, has loved fishing since he was a kid. He has been fishing professionally for decades and his son Dan Jr. is following in his footsteps. Johnny Johnson, the captain of the Subdiver, comes from a family of fishermen and has also been fishing for decades.
8. The Show Is Produced By Raw TV
All on the Line is produced by a London based company called Raw TV. The production company has worked with several major networks such as CNN and Networks. Some of the other series that have been produced by Raw TV include Gold Rush: White Water and Women in Prison.
9. Some Viewers Think The Show Lacks Originality
Even though All on the Line promises to offer viewers lots of entertainment and excitement, many viewers have expressed some doubts. They believe that the show is too similar to Wicked Tuna which airs on National Geographic. There’s no doubt that the shows have some similarities, but hopefully All on the Line will be able to distinguish itself.
10. Johnny Johnson Wants To Break A Record
Johnny Johnson’s father holds the world record for catching the biggest catfish. Johnny hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps and earn a record himself. He says, “One day I’m going to get a world record of my own by catching a 1,500-pounder. It’s out there somewhere, and it’s got my name on it.”