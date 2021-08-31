All the Cameos Featured in Free Guy

Free Guy, the new video game movie by Ryan Reynolds, is jam-packed with hilarious and exciting cameos. Ryan Reynolds stars as a video game character. In the dangerous world of Free City, he breaks from his programmed routine. Ryan finds himself as the one thing that stands against the destruction of the game. Also, the movie features several cameos from some of the most significant YouTube gamers to superhero movie stars.
*WARNING: Beware of Spoilers if you’ve not watched the film yet.
Plot and Release Date
The movie got on-screen worldwide in August 2021 and landed in the UK and the US on August 13th. Starring Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds, the film is about Guy, a bank teller, in an open-world video game. ‘Guy’ is aware of his video game surroundings thanks to a program developed by Jodie Comer’s Millie. When the virtual world he inhabits faces a threat, he vows to save the day. Here are the most prominent celebrity cameos in Free Guy:
1. Hugh Jackman
In Free Guy, there’s no shortage of intelligent characters, especially when it comes to seasoned gamers. Hugh Jackman fits in that category. As a masked avatar, Millie approaches him to get information about Antwan. His problem is he doesn’t know when to shut up. Free Guy is a hilarious cameo, primarily due to the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman rivalry. The rivalry had Ryan claim that Jackman ignored his request to have the two stars in the movie together. Jackman brings a blend of quality and fake bravado in his character. His voiceover is also memorable. Of course, for asking too many questions, he eventually gets shot by Millie.
2. Dwayne Johnson
Even though he does not appear in person, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson does a voice-only cameo. He voices one of the many bank robbers encountered by Guy in Free City. Thanks to his many major movie roles and WWE career, you can easily recognize Dwayne’s voice. Reynolds and Dwayne had previously collaborated on Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Dwayne and Reynolds will co-star with Gal Gadot in the action movie Red Notice on Netflix.
3. Tina Fey
Although credited as Vacuuming Mom, Tina Fey also has a small cameo in Free Guy. She is best known for her work in SNL and 30 Rock. Fey in Pixar’s Soul has also voiced 22. Through Shawn Levy, she got her connection to Free Guy. It was when she starred opposite Steve Carell in the 2010 comedy Date Night.
4. John Krasinski
A native of Massachusetts, John Krasinski’s cameo may go unnoticed because he does not appear in person. He plays the role of a silhouette gamer, and he stays in the shadows. Although keeping him hidden may seem like the wrong choice, Krasinski is a natural comedian.
5. Channing Tatum
As the in-game avatar for Keith, Channing Tatum is one of the most prominent cameos in Free Guy. He is seen at the beginning and later on in the movie. Tatum is best known for his role as Mike in the Magic Mike and Jenko in Jump Street.
6. Chris Evans
Although fans might have to figure out what Chris Evans did before Free Guy when he shows up, there’s no mistaking him. It’s one of the absolute best cameos, yet he makes seconds’ worth of an appearance. He owes this cameo to its timing because it comes immediately after Guy using Captain America’s shield fights against Dude. During a live stream of the moment, Chris Evans exclaims in awe in a reaction shot while he’s at a diner.
7. Alex Trebek
The late Alex Trebek’s role is no doubt memorable. He shares his homeland Canada with Ryan Reynolds, and the actor was a fan of Jeopardy, a quiz show hosted by Trebek. Through this, Reynolds found a way to get him to join Free Guy. Trebek showed up in a section dedicated to Jeopardy, where he plays himself.
8. Ninja
Apart from the actors on Free Guy, the film also features some well-known gurus in online gaming. Ninja (Richard Tyler Blevins) is one of them. He streamed Apex Legends and Fortnite. His Twitch channel is the most followed in history, with over 16 million subscribers.
9. Pokimane
Pokimane is a Twitch streamer whose popularity comes from playing League of Legends and Fortnite online. She has won an award from the 2018 Shorty Awards as the Best Twitch Streamer. She has more than 8 million followers on her channel.
10. Lazarbeam
Lannan Eacott, aka Lazarbeam, is another streamer who appeared on Free Guy. Once he started posting videos from his 2018 gameplay Fortnite Battle Royale his popularity increased immensely. Eacott, an Australian streamer, is also known for his videos on Minecraft.
11. Jacksepticeye
Sean McLoughlin, aka Jacksepticeye, an Ireland top YouTuber, has a cameo in the film. His Let’s Play video series and working with PewDiePie saw him rise to fame. He has over 27 million subscribers on YouTube.
12. DanTDM
Daniel Middleton, aka DanTDM, is also part of Free Guy. As a YouTube creator, he specializes in creating animated content and Minecraft, especially the playthrough of Minecraft Hardcore. He has more than 25 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.