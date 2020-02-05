All The Details on Netflix’s Resident Evil TV Series

Back in 1996 an idea for a zombie game came to fruition and created Resident Evil, and today, we’re trying to figure out if the Netflix-driven TV series is going to go off without a hitch or two and as of yet the details are kind of sparse given that all we really know is that filming is supposed to start in June and end around October, which could mean that at the earliest we’d see the series released in the latter part of the year and if not then in 2021. It all kind of depends on what happens between now and then and whether or not things are going to run as smoothly as people desire them to, but there’s also the idea of a Resident Evil reboot as Ryan Scott of TVWeb has mentioned and whether this coming show and the reboot will exist in the same universe or be their own distinct entities. The latter wouldn’t make much sense considering that keeping them as closely tied together as possible would likely please the fans due to the continuity that would come from it, but again, there aren’t a lot of details other than the fact that it has been planned and will eventually come to pass, or so it’s hoped.
It’s fair to say that fans are likely anticipating what’s to come but could possibly be anxious to see if the series is going to follow the story that’s been set up by the games in a more appealing fashion than some of the movies have. Those that have never played the games might be critical for different reasons but as it is with every science fiction or fantasy story the realm of reality is bound to be tested more than once when it comes to what’s possible and what is simply ludicrous. If that was measure by which the show and the movies were being judged, as some people have tried to do this in the past, then it’s no wonder why some people simply don’t like Resident Evil given that it goes so far out of control that reason and order tend to break down when trying to instill them within a story where a dreaded virus has in effect ended the world and left humanity on the brink. From the idea of the outbreak to the outrageous creatures that were eventually created one can’t help but think just how ludicrous some of it is in theory and in practice. But again, reality tends to be suspended in projects such as this since it doesn’t always have a firm place in the story line and can be altered as needed by the writers. Mike Wilson of Bloody Disgusting has his own take on the game and how the series might turn out.
In one way however the series could be an improvement since in the movies, no matter how many of them there were, the story had to be compact and tightly wound to the main characters and didn’t give a lot of opportunity to stretch out and do much world-building, at least not as much as the games were capable of in the past. In this manner, creating a TV series, it’s possible to take the long view and flesh out a lot more that could possibly have to do with the story and even explore other venues that the movies might have possibly missed in order to give the fans the type of experience that they might be wanting. Some people have really enjoyed the movies and some have grown tired of seeing Project Alice so much while the desire has been to see other characters that didn’t appear to be given enough notice as they were there and gone before people could really enjoy them. It makes sense in a big way since as I mentioned the movies have to tighten their focus and can’t go on an epic quest without delving into multiple productions as they already tried, while a TV show, if it’s successful, can continue the run for a while before people start getting bored with what they’re seeing. In this manner Resident Evil could possibly be another The Walking Dead, but the hope is that it will retain its individuality and create something that will coincide with the reboot so that people will find it more agreeable. William Worrall of CCN has more to say on what the show needs and should think of doing.
In a way it’s been very easy to get confused by the movies since they’ve had to move from one major point to another without a lot of explanation in between, but with a series that explanation could take place and give even the casual fans enough information that will allow them to feel on top of it and not so lost in the mix. Once more is known about the series and who will be starring and running the project there will be plenty more to talk about, that’s for certain.