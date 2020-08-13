Alli Chung has managed to cover a lot of ground over the last 10 years. She made her on screen debut with a small role in the 2010 film, Saw: The Final Chapter and she’s been working consistently ever since. After getting a series of other small roles, Alli got the opportunity of a lifetime when she was cast as detective Taylor Kim in the CBC series, Coroner. The show was recently picked up by The CW to air in the United States, which has introduced Alli’s talent to a wider audience. Her undeniable skill and work ethic have gotten her lots of opportunities, and there will be plenty more in the future. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Alli Chung.
1. She’s The Voice Of A Video Game Character
Alli Chung isn’t just known in the acting world, she’s also become well-known in the gaming community. She voiced the character of Nuxia in the video game For Honor. The game was released on XBOX One, Playstation 4, and PC. Although it’s been 3 years since the game’s release, it still has a big following.
2. She Has A Degree In Advertising
Alli’s path to acting wasn’t a straight shot – she made a few pit stops along the way. One of which was her time in college where she earned a degree in advertising and marketing. It’s unclear where she studied or whether or not she ever started a career in advertising or marketing.
3. She Was A Model
If Alli seems like a natural in front of the camera, there’s a good reason for that. Alli’s introduction to working in front of the camera began when she started her modeling career during high school. She eventually began acting as a hobby, but it wasn’t something that she initially took seriously.
4. She Loves To Cook
Her schedule doesn’t allow her to spend as much time at home as she may like, but when she is at home she loves to cook. In an interview with Stephanie Dickison she said, “I’d say my cooking style is ‘on-the-go.’ I’m usually cleaning while I’m cooking. When I’m by myself, it’s very basic and minimal. But I love taking the time to make special meals for friends and family.”
5. She Likes To Give Back To The Community
Alli likes to use her platform to make a positive difference in other people’s lives. She is a strong supporter of SickKids. According to the organization’s website, SickKids’ “vision is simple: Healthier Children. A Better World.TM. We believe fighting for the health and well-being of children is one of the most powerful ways to improve society.”
6. She Loves Spending Time Outside
People who love to spend time outdoors will agree that there’s nothing better than soaking in the sun and breathing in fresh air. Alli Chung is the type of person who likes to be outside as much as she can. She enjoys activities such as hiking and canoeing/kayaking.
7. She Loves To Travel
Alli is an adventurous person and traveling is one of her favorite adventures. She has has done lots of traveling in Canada, the United States, and other countries. She especially loves to visit places with stunning views and beautiful beaches. Some of the places she’s been include England, Spain, and Mexico.
8. She Isn’t A Big Breakfast Eater
Most of us have always heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s not one that Alli particularly enjoys. While talking to Stephanie Dickison she shared, “I love lunch! I’m not a huge breakfast person, so I usually have a matcha in the morning, start working and forget to eat, so I’m starving by mid-afternoon. Which makes lunch so much more satisfying!”
9. She Has A Strong Support System
Having people who love and support you is a must no matter what it is you’re trying to achieve. However, when you work in a business like entertainment, it’s even more important to surround yourself with people who keep you grounded. Alli is lucky that she has good relationships with her loved ones to help provide support.
10. Sandra Oh Is One Of Her Inspirations
Representation is a very important thing. Being able to see people who look like you find success in positions that you hope to have can be great for a person’s confidence. With that being said, Alli considers award winning actress, Sandra Oh, to be one of her biggest inspirations. Sandra, who is also Canadian like Alli, is best-known for her portrayal of Cristina Yang on Grey’s Anatomy.