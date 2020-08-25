10 Things You Didn’t Know about Instagram Stars Allie and Sam

If you don’t follow a lot of blogs, perhaps you don’t know the blog that Allie and Sam created. Maybe you do know them from their social media accounts. They have a great Instagram feed, and they are famous for all that they are doing. To give you the rundown on them, they are a married couple who also happen to be lesbians. They travel, they document their insanely beautiful lives together, and they are so very cool. We thought we might want to get to know more about them.
1. They’re from Nova Scotia
Halifax, to be precise. They are living and loving in Canada, and they are loving it. They are doing their thing from their home, traveling the world, and making beautiful content for the rest of us to enjoy. We love that about them.
2. They Love the Water
They live near the water. They love to travel near the water. They love the water. We all love that, to be quite honest. We love that they love the water so much that they never want to be too far from it. It’s been so good for them, and we agree that it’s just so refreshing and so freeing to be near water.
3. They Love Their Pets
They are animal lovers, and we love that about them. They have a few of their own, and they like to spend as much time with them as possible. What is it about animal lovers that makes us all feel so good about people? They are the best people, honestly.
4. They Love Crime Documentaries
We relate to this so hard. In fact, we all relate to this so hard. Who doesn’t love a crime documentary? They are some of the best things on television, and we are all about it. They enjoy what we enjoy, if we had to guess, which is binging the documentaries that are so good they can’t walk away.
5. Sam is From Prince Edward Island
She’s a woman who has never been away from the water for more than a month. She is honest in that she’s not always been near the same body of water, but she’s always been near it. She’s from Prince Edward Island, and she loves it.
6. Sam is a Vegetarian
She doesn’t eat anything that has meat in it, but she loves all things that aren’t meat. She’s not vegan. She loves cream and sugar and things in her coffee. She drinks too much of it, she says on their blog. We have to go with her on this one because we also love coffee, but we don’t like ours with anything in it.
7. They’ve Planned a Beautiful Wedding
These two lovely ladies are well into the wedding planning process, and they loved it. They documented their planning as they went. They have an entire section for it on their blog, and everything about it is so beautiful. They did a lovely job, and we cannot wait to see more of it when we peruse their blog. They were married in September 2019, and it’s just gorgeous.
8. They’re Making the World Feel Some Things Right Now
They announced in August 2020 that they are in the middle of a donor sperm giveaway on their Instagram channel, and it’s been very interesting. They’ve teamed up with the Fairfax Cryobank to give a gift of one vial of donor sperm to a lucky Instagram follower, and their followers aren’t entirely sure what to think. We think it’s pretty cool considering these are expensive, and it might just help a couple who needs it have a baby of their own.
9. Fans Aren’t Sure
The thing about a donor sperm giveaway is that their fans are a little unsure about it. Some are making valid points such as, “Imagine telling your kids you won their father’s sperm on an Instagram giveaway,” while others would rather they offer things like school supplies as a giveaway instead of bodily fluids. We can see their points.
10. They Had a Rooftop Wedding
Something that we think is just gorgeous is a rooftop wedding. It almost doesn’t matter where you do it or how it goes. They are just gorgeous, beautiful, and breathtaking in so many ways, and we love that they chose to exchange their vows this way. They did it right as summer was fading into fall in 2019, and they had the most magical night of their lives on their magical rooftop.