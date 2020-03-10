Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ally Shapiro

Ally Shapiro is best-known for being the daughter of former Real Housewives of New York Star, Jill Zarin. While her mom was on the show, Ally appeared in several episodes and became somewhat of a favorite among viewers. However, what many fans don’t know is that there’s much more to Ally than simply being the daughter of a reality TV star. Since she and her family parted ways with the show, Ally has gone on to have quite a successful life and she hasn’t let the fame go to her head. Ready to learn more? Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Ally Shapiro.

1. She Is A Graduate Of Sotheby’s Institute of Art

Ally Shapiro graduated with a master’s degree from Sotheby’s Institute of Art in 2019. If you’re not familiar with Sotheby’s, it’s an international art college with campuses in London and New York. Ally’s mom, Jill, was in attendance for her daughter’s graduation and she was in full proud mom mode the entire day. Jill shared her excitement via social media where she said, “My Ally is graduating today from Sotheby’s in London with her Master’s Degree!! I am so proud of you and truly blessed to have you as a daughter!!” Jill shared on Instagram alongside throwback family photos. “How time flies!”

2. She Liked Being on RHONY

Lots of former reality TV stars look back on their time on the show with embarrassment. That isn’t the case for Ally Shapiro, though. Her family’s time as cast members on The Real Housewives of New York may not have always been smooth, but Ally is grateful for the experience. In 2012, she did an interview with Glamour Magazine where she discussed her experience on the show. She said “filming was really fun” but she didn’t always appreciate how the show often cut into her personal time with her mom.

3. She Was Very Close To Her Step Father

Blending families aren’t always easy, but the Zarin-Shapiro household made it work. Ally had a very close relationship to her late step father, Bobby Zarin. Sadly, Zarin passed away in 2018 after a battle with cancer. Ally paid tribute to him in an Instagram post on the second anniversary of his death.

4. She Attended Sarah Lawrence College

Ally Shapiro enrolled in Sarah Lawrence College after completing high school. Sarah Lawrence is a liberal arts college best-known for its creative writing classes. Notable alumni of the school include Jordan Peele, Barbara Walters, and Alice Walker. Ally eventually left Sarah Lawrence and transferred to Vanderbuilt University where she graduated in 2014 with a double major in film and sociology.

5. She Joined A Sorority

Ally Shapiro certainly isn’t the type to let her reality TV fame get in the way of her enjoying a ‘normal’ life. While in college, Ally was determined to have a typical experience. She joined a campus sorority called Alpha Delta Pi and enjoyed spending time with her sorority sisters.

6. She Tried To Find Love On TV

In 2015, Ally Shapiro attempted to find love on the popular Bravo series, The Millionaire Matchmaker. While on the show, Ally worked on improving her confidence in hopes of connecting with the man of her dreams. Things didn’t quite work out in Ally’s favor, but she was a fan favorite on the show.

7. She’s A Britney Spears Fan

If you were lucky enough to experience pre 2007 Britney Spears, you understand just how popular she was. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Ally Shapiro is a big fan of Britney Spears’ music. She has attended several of Britney’s concerts and her mother is good friends with Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears.

8. She’s Her Mother’s Only Child

Ally Shapiro is the only child from her parents’ marriage. Her father went on to have more children when he re-married, but her mother didn’t. In addition to half siblings from her father’s side, she also has 3 step siblings from her mother’s marriage to Bobby Zarin.

9. She Loves Her Dog

Ally Shapiro is a proud dog sister who never hesitates to show her fur baby some love. Although her dog, Bossi, is technically her mother’s, Ally has a great relationship with the adorable little Pomeranian. Bossi even has her own Instagram where she posts about her travels and other adventures.

10. She’s Her Mom’s Biggest Fan

Ally Shapiro is all about her family, but she’s especially close to her mother. Ally is Jill’s biggest fan and has always supported her mother. Even though Jill has become somewhat of a celebrity since appearing on RHONY, Ally doesn’t see her mother that way.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

