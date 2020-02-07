Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alone: The Beast

Alone: The Beast is a new show that has started up on History. It is focused on survival in remote locations, which should come as no surprise to those who are unfamiliar with its parent show. Here are 10 things that you may or may not have known about Alone: The Beast:

1. It Is a Spinoff

Alone: The Beast is a spinoff of Alone. For those who are unfamiliar, Alone is a show in which the participants compete to see who can survive the longest in remote locations. There are a couple of ways that the participants can leave the competition. One, they can choose to tap out. Two, they can be removed by the people behind the show once their condition has worsened to the point that they fail one of their routine medical check-ups. This is presumably meant to minimize the chances of participants either killing themselves or hurting themselves through their stubbornness, which is particularly important when people who are under enormous stress can sometimes make very bad mistakes.

2. More Emphasis on Cooperation

This show has more of an emphasis on cooperation when compared with its parent show. After all, its participants aren’t competing with one another to see who can last the longest in a remote location. Instead, they are cooperating with one another to see how well they can survive as a team in a remote location. Having said that, there is still plenty of tension in the premise, not least because the three-person teams are by no means guaranteed to work well with one another.

3. The Participants Can’t Bring Anything with Them

Like its parent show, Alone: The Beast forbids its participants from bringing anything with them. This condition makes surviving the full month required by the show much more challenging. Simply put, tools are what enabled our species to climb to the top of the food chain. Certainly, people can make tools when they have no tools on hand. However, that is far from being a perfect solution, not least because people’s tool-making capabilities are very much limited by the tools that they have on hand.

4. The Participants Are Given A Single Fallen Animal

Having said that, the participants don’t start out nothing. Instead, they are presented with a single animal that has been killed beforehand for their use. This means that the participants are following a time-honored tradition because animals were one of the earliest sources of materials for our species. For example, animal hides could be turned into clothing, which made people more capable of withstanding the elements. Likewise, animal bones could be turned into everything from bones to ornaments, as shown by a wide range of artifacts uncovered in a wide range of places.

5. One of the Locations Is Great Slave Lake

One of the locations featured on the show is Great Slave Lake, which is the second biggest lake that can be found in Canada’s Northwest Territories. For those who are curious, the place is named for the Slavey people who lived on its southern shores. However, it should be mentioned that the place’s English name was influenced by the place’s French name, which in turn, was influenced by the Cree people who called enemy ethnic groups “slaves.”

6. One of the Locations Is the Louisiana Swampland

Another of the locations featured on the show is the swampland that can still be found in Louisiana. Generally speaking, humans haven’t been very fond of swampland. Partly, this is because swampland serves as home to insects that can spread diseases, and partly, this is because swampland can be converted into other forms of land that are more useful from an economic perspective. Louisiana is one of the numerous places that have experienced a major loss of swampland thanks to this, which is unfortunate because swampland provides some very important ecological functions such as flood control and water purification.

7. One of the Animals Featured Is the Musk Ox

Musk oxen have been featured on the show. In short, these are big, powerful relatives of goats and sheep that can weight between 400 and 900 pounds. Musk oxen move about in herds, which is useful because when they are threatened, they will form up into either a circle or a crescent so that predators are faced by their horns rather than their much more vulnerable rumps. Still, this is far from being a perfect defense, as shown by how indigenous peoples have been using them for everything from food to making tools and clothing for a very long time.

8. One of the Animals Featured Is the Moose

Moose are featured on the show as well. Generally speaking, people don’t see moose as very threatening animals. If anything, a lot of people see moose as very silly-looking, which can be a terrible mistake because they are known to cause more injuries than bears. Under normal circumstances, moose are not aggressive. However, they can be provoked into attacking, particularly when they are hungry, tired, or feeling extra-cautious because they have one or more calves with them.

9. One of the Animals Featured Is the Feral Hog

Humans are responsible for introducing a wide range of invasive species to a wide range of locations. One excellent example would be feral hogs, which are a huge nuisance in temperate regions throughout the United States. For humans, feral hogs cause enormous amounts of damage to not just agricultural products but also manmade structures, which is on top of them carrying diseases that can spread to livestock. For wildlife, feral hogs are actually quite capable predators in their own right. In particular, it is worth mentioning that they are attracted to the birthing areas of mammalian species where they will proceed to eat the babies.

10. One of the Animals Featured Is the Alligator

Alligators have been featured on the show as well. They are unlike the others in that they are considered to be an apex predator, meaning that there are no species that predate upon them on a regular basis. However, humans have found plenty of ways to hunt them over time. For example, the Seminole used torches to dazzle them before following up with spear thrusts. Likewise, the Timucua thrusted poles into their mouths before using the resulting leverage to flip them, thus exposing their bellies to arrow-fire.


