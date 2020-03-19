Alton Brown Explains Why Soap is Better than Hand Sanitizer

Do you think that Alton Brown might have a future in the horror industry after watching this? The popular food host makes a few very good points in this video since the amount of fighting going on over hand sanitizer at this point is pretty ridiculous, but it’s not bound to stop thanks to the ability of those that have the loudest voices to scare the populace into hoarding various items. What a lot of people are failing to realize is that at this time the production lines and the truckers haven’t stopped delivering the various items that people are hoarding in such great numbers and the stores haven’t stopped stocking them either. The hoarding could become a huge issue at one point if people don’t stop freaking out and realize that the world hasn’t ended, but when it comes to personal hygiene, the hard to handle fact is that people have been woefully inept when it comes to keeping clean. This is amazing since so many of us are taught how to do this, and why, from a young age and should feel that this is second nature by now. Right? Well, obviously that’s not the case.
A lot of people are still going without washing their hands and hygiene is still an issue. While the hard data on how many people have switched to actually staying clean is hard to find, even if statistics exist, a lot of people are claiming that they’ve taken a long, hard look at how they’ve been living and are now washing their hands obsessively and even taking the time to make sure that they take the entire 20 seconds that’s been recommended. Alton might recommend 30 seconds, which turns into 45 when every step is considered, but the act of actually washing your hands is important without any doubt. A lot of us are cracking wise about the virus and believe it or not, that’s rightfully done since with some folks it’s a coping mechanism and with others it’s a matter of attempting to downplay the hysteria that’s been unleashed along with this virus, and could possibly be worse than the virus itself. People have hoarded hand sanitizer, food, toilet paper, and any other paper products that have been adjoining or adjacent shelves without thought of their fellow human beings, and strangely enough many stores haven’t yet sold out of hygiene products, including hand soap. It could have something to do with so many commercials telling us that bar soap is horrible, that it carries germs, that it can be a haven for bacteria, and so on and so forth.
The trick is though, as Alton says, germs really don’t like soap. Bacteria will of course gather on soap, that’s pretty natural, but if one takes the precautions that are needed it won’t be that big of an issue. Plus, as Alton also showed, hand sanitizer doesn’t necessarily do the same job that bar soap does. A lot of people are no doubt ready and willing to argue this point since we’ve all seen the goop left on bar soap and the fact that it can look kind of nasty. Wash it off, put it in its own container, keep it away from shower shelves, from sinks, and only take it out when it’s needed. There are so many simple steps to utilize when washing your hands that it’s not too hard to believe that people haven’t picked up on them since, well, people don’t listen to good ideas that often in favor of listening to whatever is going to instill a panic in them. Strange how that happens isn’t it? People want to hear the bad news, but they won’t want to think about or hear the good news that might give them a bit of hope if they just listen, such as the fact that over 70,000 people that contracted the coronavirus have recovered as Joseph Guzman from The Hill and others have reported. Imagine that, good news that people don’t want to hear.
Alton’s ending to the video was a little over the top but up until then he did offer good advice since hand sanitizer is great when there’s nothing else around and you simply need to clean your hands. It’s a worthy substitute when you’re not near an available water source and have no soap to lather with, but in the long run it’s not the great replacement for washing your hands that some folks might want to believe it to be. Soap, bar soap, is still one of the best ways to get your hands clean, and as a reality check it’s time for people to realize that instead of thinking that washing their hands takes so long it might pay to think that it could be a dozen people they won’t be affecting with their dirty, grubby fingers.