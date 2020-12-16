Always Sunny in Philadelphia Renewed for Four More Seasons

If you thought It’s Alway Sunny in Philadelphia was going anywhere then you might have missed the latest news since it’s been renewed for another four seasons, making it the longest-running comedy on TV and definitely one of those that has managed to grip the fans in a very big way since even changing networks didn’t deter people from tuning in. The show isn’t exactly everyone’s cup of tea or pint of amber, but at the same time, it’s kept such a loyal fanbase that it’s been impressive to watch it grow from season to season since to be fair, a couple of the stars on the show, namely Charlie Day and Danny DeVito, are the biggest names that the show had to offer at first, and even Day wasn’t widely known for a while. But throughout its run, it’s evolved in a big way and managed to become something that people can’t do without since some folks still plan their day around finding the time to sit down and watch the show. Thanks to streaming it’s easier to do since all a person has to do is find the free time and sit their butt down to enjoy an episode or more as they either catch up with the show or watch what’s there and then wait for the next season.
It’s been stated by the cast that they might keep up with the show for as long as they find ideas to give to the fans, meaning that this show could last for a while given that it’s been a favorite for a while now and has continued to grow and expand with the love of the fans. But one thing that every show has to face is the reality that at one point things might go south since like it or not, a show can get old and it can get a little tired after a while. There are some shows that have been running for a while and still have a strong fanbase, but there are a lot of other shows that have wrapped up their arc and have been sent on their way, no matter how much people wanted them to stick around. People will have Always Sunny for at least another four seasons, but if there are any more to come they’re going to have to get the green light sometime in the next year or two to ensure that what people want will still be there.
One concern with any show is that the idea might get stale and people might start looking for the next big thing. It does happen after all and it’s not a negative thing to think that it could happen at one point or another. Story arcs do close out eventually or at least come to a head that makes it necessary to stop the show and find a nice ending point, since otherwise, continuing forward could possibly make little to no sense. Unless a person has attempted to keep writing a story past its competition and past a reasonable story arc they might not understand why stopping is in the best interest of a story at times, since otherwise pushing it past its terminus coupled end up creating a lot of unnecessary confusion and possible irritation by those that don’t fully understand why certain stories are still being pushed. There are those rare stories that can keep going and going since more material is found all the time and there’s a competent writer behind the scenes that is incorporating it into the story somehow in a way that makes sense as to how the narrative should go. But if that’s not present or possible then the story needs to end and the show needs to close. Always Sunny apparently hasn’t hit this point yet since it’s still able to push the comedy and find new ways to deliver laughs and the kind of content that people are wanting to see, but one has to wonder how much longer this is going to last.
The cast apparently has this routine on lock, meaning that they have everything set up to where they can film, they can get it edited and out for release, and not disrupt the rest of their lives. This is great and all, but it doesn’t sound as sustainable for a much longer-term since at one point this story is going to need to close out, but if the cast gets their way it won’t be for a good while longer. Fans will no doubt be psyched to hear this, and it’s also likely that they’ll be waiting impatiently for each season since that’s usually how things go. But for the foreseeable future, we’ll be seeing a lot more of the Always Sunny cast as they continue to make people laugh.